Married as First Sight UK and Celebs Go Dating star Ella Morgan has staked her claim to become the first trans contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ella Morgan first rose to fame in 2023 on season eight of Married at First Sight as the first ever trans person to appear on the show, and has continued to blaze reality TV trails by also being the first to appear on Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews about the currently airing series of the Channel 4 show, the icon herself has revealed that she’s got no plans to stop dominating our television screens – and that BBC show Strictly Come Dancing is next on a very long list.

“The three shows that I’ve always, always, always wanted to do that I watch, one is Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve watched since I was a little boy with my Nan, and obviously my Nan is a big part of my life.”

Ella adds that though she “doesn’t really think [she] can dance,” the importance of her appearing on the show as its first trans contestant is reason enough to do so.

“What I love about me is that on every show I’ve been on, I’ve made history as a first trans person on there! I would love to be the first trans woman on Strictly, and it would just be the best experience to represent the trans community.”

“Strictly is amazing at representing the gays and same sex couples, but I do feel like it’s time we need a trans representation, because we’re not going anywhere.”

Next on the list? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother.

“I do [want to do that too]. I would be the Helen Flanagan of the season, I know everyone would vote me to do everything, and I would do my best. And I think it would make great TV!”

Though Ella would certainly be the first trans contestant to grace the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celeb and CBB have both hosted notable trans names before, such as Cailtyn Jenner and India Willoughby respectively.

Strictly welcomed its first same sex couple in 2020, with Katya Jones and ex-boxer and Olympic champion Nicola Adams. It has since featured semi-finalists Johannes Redabe and John Whaite in 2021, Jayde Adams and Karen Haur, and Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, in 2022 and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzimin in 2023.

The scandal-hit BBC fixture has reportedly ‘ditched’ same-sex couples from the upcoming 2024 season. The BBC declined to comment when contact by PinkNews.

No trans contestant has ever appeared over the course of 22 seasons.

Ella Morgan is currently on Celebs Go Dating, alongside Gogglebox star Stephen Webb, Monday to Thursday each week at 9pm on E4.