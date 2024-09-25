Kit Connor says this Heartstopper season three episode is his ‘favourite ever’

Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor has revealed that filming season three of the teen drama was often emotionally “taxing”, as he and co-star Joe Locke took on the hardest-hitting storylines to date.

The third season of the hit show will pack the biggest emotional punch yet, with Charlie Spring, played by Locke, set to endure a heart-wrenching struggle with an eating disorder. On the side-lines, and trying to help in any way he can, is Nick Nelson (Connor), who is left feeling powerless as his boyfriend’s mental state worsens.

Not surprising then, that at least one of them had a tough time with some of the darkest and saddest scenes they’ve ever had to shoot in their so-far short careers.

Speaking to PinkNews ahead of the season arriving on Netflix on 3 October, the pair reflected on how they coped.

“It was, at moments, taxing,” Connor admitted. “It was just a lot of big things, physically, that were happening. Shooting summery scenes in the winter can take a toll on the body at times.

“There were points where we were knackered and going through the motions. But it was a really lovely season to shoot – especially episode four, that was amazing. It’s my favourite episode of Heartstopper ever.”

Joe Locke (L) and Kit Connor had some emotionally draining scenes to shoot. (Netflix/Canva)

His co-star, on the other hand, said: “I actually find the more-emotional scenes easier to shake off. Maybe because I’m very happy in my own life… also, everyone knows [one another] so well, so it’s easier to do more serious scenes while maintaining the fun and enjoyment of filming.”

In addition to the emotionally draining scenes, this season also features sex for the first time, in scenes that took a staggering seven hours to complete. It’s no surprise they were exhausted by the end of it.

The third season of Heartstopper is due to drop on Netflix on 3 October.

