Lady Gaga forced to address pregnancy rumours after rampant internet speculation

Lady Gaga has been forced to address pregnancy rumours following rampant internet speculation.

The “Applause” hitmaker had pictures snapped of her at her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine over the weekend, with fans and even media reports citing that she might be expecting her first child.

The speculation was so rife that the Joker: Folie à Deux star felt the need to address the rumours head-on. She took to TikTok on 5 June to quash the rumours, quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department track “Down Bad”.

“Not pregnant – just down bad cryin’ at the gym,” the singer captioned a selfie video. Gaga also reminded her followers to register to vote in the upcoming US presidential election, which is set for November.

“Register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org,” said the star, who has been open about her political stance and supporting trans folk.

However – and this might be a radical idea for some – no one should ever be forced to confirm the status of their family planning.

You may like to watch

Since forever, celebrities have been forced to navigate pregnancy and baby rumours.

In 2019, reports circulated that Caitlyn Jenner and her then-partner Sophia Hutchins – who are both trans – dealt with speculation that they were looking for a surrogate. In a 2008 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey was pushed to reveal a pregnancy which she sadly later miscarried. Janet Jackson was forced to address long-standing rumours that she had a baby in her teenage years.

Such rumours can be downright painful, particularly when one has experienced fertility issues, pregnancy loss, or inequalities when it comes to assisted reproductive technologies for LGBTQ+ folk.

There are a multitude of reasons why someone might appear pregnant which aren’t pregnancy-related at all.

IVF medications can cause someone with a uterus to bloat – a point that Kourtney Kardashian had to raise before she fell pregnant with her youngest baby – while endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome can also cause bloating. Both conditions of which can impact fertility.

Even someone who is actually pregnant may not be ready to reveal that news to others. And no one should be forced into speaking out on pregnancy when they aren’t ready, not even celebrities.

If this story has affected you, call or text the M + A Hotline for miscarriage and abortion support from a clinician between 8 am EST to 1 am EST on 1-833-246-2632.