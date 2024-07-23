Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn gets another outing in new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer

Joker: Folie à Deux has released its second full-length trailer, giving Lady Gaga another outing as Harley Quinn.

A sequel to 2019’s critically acclaimed Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain and Batman nemesis, Joker: Folie à Deux is a “musical thriller” which introduces his love interest, the equally psychotic Dr Harleen Quinzel; more commonly known as Harley Quinn.

While the first trailer largely kept the plot details under wraps, the second sees Phoenix and Gaga’s characters singing and dancing together in the second trailer. The Joker is seen singing “For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder whilst in prison, while another scene sees the pair singing “Get Happy” by Judy Garland.

The co-stars are also seen in the trailer dancing beneath the moonlight on the infamous steps from the first film, whilst later sharing a kiss.

A third scene sees the “Rain On Me” hitmaker telling her co-star, “You can do anything you want, you’re Joker.” In true Harley Quinn fashion, she smudges her lipstick into a dark smile before adding blue clown-style makeup just like The Joker.

The first trailer hinted at the movie’s focus being on the bond between Harley Quinn and The Joker, exploring the complexities of their relationship and the crimes in which they commit. There also appears to be a depiction of a musical-type show within the film, though this isn’t clear if it’s just a figment of their imagination, or not.

Variety previously reported that the upcoming film is set to serve as a jukebox musical featuring 15 “reinterpretations” of popular songs. Both trailers have now seemed to confirm this, with the first trailer set to the 1965 song “What the World Needs Now Is Love”, and the second featuring the 1928 track “When You’re Smiling”, among others.

Gaga has even reportedly recorded over 20 songs for the Joker sequel, which allegedly includes four original songs by the star, and a duet with Phoenix, à la “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on 4 October 2024.