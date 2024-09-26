Ross Lynch addresses ‘crazy’ Raini Rodriguez romance rumour

The Driver Era frontman Ross Lynch has addressed a “crazy” rumour that he and former Disney Channel co-star Raini Rodriguez had a “secret relationship”.

As celebrity rumours go, the one that former Disney Channel star and current pop star Ross Lynch had an entire clandestine love affair with Austin & Ally co-star Raini Rodriguez is up there with the most enduring of them.

The pair appeared on the show from 2011 to 2016, alongside Laura Marano and Calum Worthy, but fans (jokingly) started a rumour that Lynch and Rodriguez were together via tongue-in-cheek edits that often surface to this day on TikTok.

One particularly viral effort in 2022 (with 1.8 million likes) features user @cindump saying: “We have to talk about these two. I gathered evidence… I launched a full federal investigation.”

Unfortunately for Rossi Lynriguez fans (trademark pending), “One Of Your Girls” star Lynch has addressed the rumours, and it seems there will be no wedding.

Speaking to PinkNews alongside brother and other half of musical duo The Driver Era, Rocky, ahead of the London show of their UK and European Tour following an American leg, Ross Lynch humorously addressed the rumour of a secret fling.

“There was a crazy rumour for a hot minute that me and Raini Rodriguez had a secret relationship,” Ross laughs. “I was like: ‘Where did y’all get that from! Like… I don’t even know, man.”

After brother Rocky jokes: “Wait I thought that was true,” Ross adds: “No! She’s basically like my sister. Like, she is a sister to me. It’s like. Woah. Hold up. I don’t even know!”

When PinkNews mentions to Ross that they saw a TikTok of that very rumour the week prior, the star responds: “That is so funny.”

The Driver Era are currently on tour in promotion of their expansive United Kingdom and Europe tour.

The full list of dates below, and tickets can be found here, with dates in the UK, France, the Netherlands and more still to come.

