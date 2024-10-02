Ross Lynch has appeared to tease joining OnlyFans after stripping down for a series of rain-soaked pictures in London, UK.

The Driver Era star is currently touring in the UK and Europe with his band – which also sees his fellow brother Rocky as a band member – following the success of their US Tour. But the former Disney Channel star managed to find time between shows to give the fans what they wanted: A thirst-inducing impromptu photoshoot.

It wouldn’t be a day out in London with a little rain, and Lynch certainly made the most of the showers after posing shirtless under the rain clouds. One picture saw the “A Kiss” hitmaker leaning back against a road sign with his arms folded and wearing only his black jeans, with the second seeing Lynch pose by a yellow truck. “Only fans?” the first image was captioned.

Ross Lynch poses in the rain. pic.twitter.com/JllbeNo5Y9 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 28, 2024

It’s not clear at this stage whether Lynch will be joining the adult content platform, but fans would certainly be here for it, should he choose to launch himself on the site. “Ross Lynch I’m begging of you,” commented one fan, while another added: “only fans? YES”.

Elsewhere, Lynch recently told PinkNews that he wasn’t hesitant about joining Troye Sivan in the fellow singer’s music video for “One of Your Girls”. Asked whether he had any worries about appearing in the video, which saw Sivan giving Lynch a lap dance in drag, he said: “No, not at all. I like to collaborate, I like to play creatively.”

He added that the team behind the scenes were “really kind” and told him, “‘If you ever feel uncomfortable, [just tell us].'” Lynch added that his views were very much: “No, I feel like we should really go for it.”

You may like to watch

The full list of dates and tickets for The Driver Era’s UK and Europe tour can be found here.