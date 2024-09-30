The Driver Era star Ross Lynch has said that he had no reservations about being in Troye Sivan’s music video for “One of Your Girls.”

Released last October, the video features Australian pop star Troye Sivan, in drag, giving Ross Lynch a fairly steamy lap dance, and has remained a mark of both stars’ success.

Speaking to PinkNews alongside his brother Rocky, the other half of musical duo The Driver Era, and asked whether he had any worries about appearing in the video, Ross gives a definitive: “No, not at all. I like to collaborate, I like to play creatively.”

Speaking ahead of the London show of The Driver Era’s UK and European Tour following an American leg, the former Disney Channel star adds that the team on set were “really kind” and told him, “‘If you ever feel uncomfortable, [just tell us]’.”

The Driver Era’s Ross (R) and Rocky (L) Lynch. (Supplied)

They needn’t have worried. Ross says that his attitude was very much: “No, I feel like we should really go for it.”

The music video, which currently sits at 35 million views on Sivan’s YouTube page, undeniably “popped off”, as brother Rocky puts it – and it’s not lost on the brothers that a large portion of the support (and most of the thirst) garnered by the video is from the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s great. I’m into it. I think it’s awesome,” Ross says. “Love is a wonderful thing, and the more we can love, the better.”

Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch. (YouTube/Troye Sivan)

The brothers also add that they weren’t even sure whether the tall, blond woman was when they arrived on set, given all the drag; “We were like: ‘Woah, that’s Troye? Really?'”

The Driver Era are currently on tour in promotion of their expansive United Kingdom and Europe tour.

The full list of dates below, and tickets can be found here, with dates in the UK, France, the Netherlands and more still to come.

