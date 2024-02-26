Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch announce The Driver Era tour: dates, tickets and more
Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch have announced details of The Driver Era tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The duo will tour across North America in 2024, headlining venues across April and May.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 1 March via Ticketmaster.
The Driver Era tour will kick off on 2 April in Pittsburgh and head to the likes of Madison, Charlotte, Huntington, Montreal and Toronto.
They recently released new track “Get off My Phone”, which is expected to be lifted from an upcoming album.
It will follow up 2022’s Summer Mixtape and will be supported by their upcoming tour dates.
Ross is also best known for roles in Disney’s Austin & Ally and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
More recently he appeared in Troye Sivan’s video for his track “One of Your Girls” and sent fans into meltdown.
He appeared shirtless in the clip, while Troye – who is dressed in drag – dances on him, with fans saying, “I needed this so bad”.
You can find out everything you need to know about tickets below, including presale info and the tour schedule.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 1 March via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales take place across the week. This includes the VIP package and Citi cardmember presales from 10am local time on 27 February.
There’s also an artist presale from 12pm local time on 27 February for fans signed up to their mailing list on the website.
A Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale will then take place from 10am local time on 29 February.
You can find out more by checking your local listing below.
Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch: The Driver Era tour dates
- 2 April – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre – tickets
- 6 April – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre – tickets
- 8 April – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live – tickets
- 10 April – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – tickets
- 11 April – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha – tickets
- 16 April – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal – Concert Hall – tickets
- 18 April – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel – tickets
- 19 April – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte – tickets
- 20 April – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz – tickets
- 23 April – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring – tickets
- 25 April – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater – tickets
- 26 April – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre – tickets
- 30 April – Huntington, NY – The Paramount – tickets
- 2 May – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – tickets
- 3 May – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – tickets
- 6 May – Montreal, QC, CA – MTELUS – tickets
- 8 May – Toronto, ON, CA History – tickets
