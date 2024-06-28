The Something To Give Each Other tour’s London show at the OVO Wembley Arena featured Troye Sivan giving Ross Lynch a very horny lap dance, in a recreation of the “One of Your Girls” music video.

It turns out that when Australian singer Troye Sivan named his album and its subsequent tour Something To Give Each Other, the ‘something’ included a guest appearance from Ross Lynch during one of the show’s biggest bangers, the gender-bending “One Of Your Girls“.

Lynch, who also appears in the music video for the song, in which Sivan laments falling in love with a straight man and begging to be – you’ll never guess – one of his girls, was a surprise guest for the performance at OVO Wembley Arena (June 27).

After the song opened with visuals similar to those in the music video, Troye appeared onstage in a black corset top to begin singing – but the crowd truly lost their marbles when former Disney channel star and singer Lynch walked on.

As in the Troye Sivan music video, Lynch, who is straight, then sat with his legs (wide) open, wearing a white tank top with a knowing grin.

The performance got steamier and steamier, until Lynch was biting Sivan’s neck, topless, and even pushing him to the floor of the stage – though the latter didn’t seem to mind.

“Happy pride indeed,” one fan wrote of the surprise appearance.

“Troye Sivan just brought out Ross Lynch and it was so hot!!” another added, while a third wrote: “I haven’t breathed since this happened”.

Sivan also brought out BRAT icon Charli XCX during the show for a rendition of their collaboration, “1999”.

Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other Tour ends today (June 28) with a final performance at the Utilita Arena, in Birmingham, following a 13 show run.