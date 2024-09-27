JD Vance roasted online after misgendering himself during rally

Social media users have had a field day at the expense of JD Vance, after the Republican vice-presidential nominee misgendered himself at a rally by describing himself as a wife to his own wife.

It has not been smooth sailing for Vance in the months since he was named as Donald Trump’s running-mate as the former president looks for a second term in the White House.

Vance, who seemingly opposes LGBTQ+ rights, and is notably anti-trans, has already been at the centre of unproven allegations that he engaged in sex with his couch, faced a backlash for labelling women who do not have kids “childless cat ladies”, been accused of hypocrisy when a resurfaced picture of him in drag appeared, and courted further controversy by backing Trump’s false and racist claim that Haitian migrants were abducting and eating pet cats and dogs.

The internet is laughing after anti-trans politician JD Vance misgendered himself (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If all that wasn’t bad enough, now at a rally, a clip of which has been shared on social media, Vance accidentally misgendered himself – ironic given his views on trans people which includes wanting to ban gender-affirming care for trans youngsters.

“Other than being a wife to this beautiful lady here and a father to our three kids, the greatest honour of my life has been running for this office of vice-president of the United States,” he told supporters, who can be heard chuckling at his expense. He appeared not to have noticed the slip-of-tongue.

Social media users immediately reacted to the gaffe with sarcasm.

“So, he admits it: he’s half of a lesbian couple. Good for them,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another mocked: “Congratulation to JD Vance and his transition.”

Others jokingly called him a “boy-wife” and said they didn’t have “JD Vance fluid gender identity” on their bingo card.

Recent polls show that a majority of LGBTQ+ Americans are backing Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in November’s election. The Human Rights Campaign research, published recently, found that they hold a 67-point lead among queer voters.

The survey of more than 2,400 LGBTQ+ people showed that, among the 95.8 per cent of respondents who were planning to vote, 74 per cent prefer the Harris-Walz ticket, while only 7.5 per cent support the Republican candidates.

Policy issues flagged as motivating LGBTQ+ voters included equality, reproductive rights, a reform of the Supreme Court, the cost of living and Project 2025, a hard-line right-wing blueprint for a future Republican president.

