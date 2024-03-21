Drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Violet Chachki thinks there might just be too many… drag queens.

RuPaul’s drag empire spans 16 versions of its flagship show, eight (soon to be nine) All Stars spin-offs and – count them – 20 international programmes, including in the UK, Canada and Australia.

With all that drag, come all those drag queens. To date, than 600 Drag Race contestants have sashayed through the werk room doors, down the runway and (more often than not) found themselves at the business end of a lip sync.

The increased visibility has inspired more than a few casual viewers to try their hand (and heels) at the art form themselves, but not everyone is entirely thrilled about the artform’s popularity exploding in recent years.

Speaking to news outlet Agence France-Presse to promote her appearance as the first male-bodied drag queen to perform at the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret, Drag Race season seven winner Chachki has spoken about how crowded the market has become.

“I went to a Catholic school, so was always told I have to wear a uniform, and ‘you can’t wear’ this or that. Drag was always rebellious, always punk,” Chachki said, adding that RuPaul’s Drag Race has changed that.

“When I started drag 12 years ago, it was really underground. It was not a career you would want.

“There are maybe too many drag queens at this point. Now it’s become a career path, it’s become over-saturated and homogenised, and you can see lots of people ripping off.”

Chachki did go on to qualify her thoughts, admitting that, overall, the increased queer visibility is a good thing.

“If people can get pleasure, enjoyment, escapism, therapy, confidence… these are all tools that can help you navigate life. Life was very difficult for me until I found drag.”

She also addressed the hatred directed at drag queens, especially in today’s political climate. “There’s always going to be resistance,” she admitted. “But a famous drag queen told me early on that if you don’t have any haters, you’re doing something wrong.

“You have to be upsetting somebody. I’d much rather have people hating me than being indifferent.”

Chachki said performing at the Crazy Horse is a dream come true. “The first male-bodied person on this apparatus, it’s historic and a huge honour. For me, drag culture was always therapeutic.

“Now I’ve reached this international level, I’m able to spread that therapy to other people who are maybe lacking confidence or feel they don’t fit in. I’m proud to be that girl.”

Chachki will guest star at Crazy Horse Paris from 24 to 28 June.