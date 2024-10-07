Heartstopper star Joe Locke has said he doesn’t think it’s “fair” to prevent straight actors playing queer roles.

The gay 21-year-old actor, who recently made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series as Agatha All Along‘s mysterious ‘Teen’, says he believes that the focus should be on actors playing parts “authentically” and with the “best intentions”.

“I wouldn’t want to not be able to play a straight character, so I don’t think it’s fair to stop someone straight – who can do all the research – playing a gay character,” he told The Guardian.

The screen star also noted that it could be difficult for studios even to know a performer’s sexuality when they tried out for a part.

Joe Locke has waded into the debate about straight stars in queer roles. (Marvel)

“There’s no way they would have been able to say: ‘Are you gay, otherwise you can’t audition for this part?’ to a 16 year-old,” Locke said of his Heartstopper test. “You shouldn’t need to know that.”

However, he went on to say representation was “really important” in the media.

You may like to watch

“As long as you’re playing a part authentically and with the best intentions – you’re not just playing a stereotype – then go for it.”

The debate around straight actors playing queer roles is a particular sore spot in the Heartstopper world after Kit Connor, who plays Locke’s boyfriend Nick, said he felt ‘forced’ to come out bisexual after speculation around his sexuality.

Viewers accused Connor of ‘queerbaiting‘ because he was in a relationship with a woman off-screen despite plating a bisexual character in Heartstopper, which forced him to write on social media: “I’m bi. Congrats on forcing an 18 year old to out himself.”

Queerbaiting refers to attempts, typically in the media, to insinuate queerness without explicitly confirming or denying a person’s sexuality.

In response, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman voiced her support for Connor, writing that she couldn’t believe fans of the series could “gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities, and judging based on stereotypes”, adding: “I hope all those people are embarrassed as f**k. Kit, you are amazing.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

