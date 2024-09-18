Chappell Roan says she doesn’t want to win a Grammy, despite being arguably the biggest thing in pop music right now. The singer, who has had a stratospheric rise to fame, said if she wasn’t to win: “Then everyone will get off my a**”.

The rising superstar – who recently launched her European tour dates in Manchester – had a controversial appearance on the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) red carpet after a “horrifying” run-in with the paparazzi, with Roan winning her first VMA for Best New Artist this year.

And given the string of “disturbing incidents” which prompted the “Pink Pony Club” singer to share a series of videos and statements on her boundaries when it comes to fans, it’s no wonder Roan wishes the spotlight would shift away from her every move.

Following the release of her initially little-known debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess last September, the star has since seen the album – and herself – gaining international recognition and reaching the Number One spot on the UK Albums Chart almost one year after its release.

The 2025 Grammy nominations have yet to be announced, but given Roan’s exponential success, a slew of nods wouldn’t be far-fetched. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, given her boundaries when it comes to fame, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer is hoping that she doesn’t walk away with a gold-plated gramophone.

In an interview with The Face Magazine, Roan said of the potential future nods: “I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my a**: ‘Guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye!'”

Instead, Roan – who has long been open about her bipolar II diagnosis – is focusing on prioritising her mental health in order to ensure her career is a “sustainable” one. To the singer, that means going against the grain of the music industry, which “thrives on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping”.

She continued, telling the outlet: “The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this?, she said. ​”Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy.”

If this story has affected you, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine on 1800 950 NAMI, or text HELPLINE to 62640 between 10 am and 10 pm ET Monday to Friday.