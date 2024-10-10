Mean Girls actor Rajiv Surendra says Kevin G ‘secretly wanted’ Aaron Samuels

Mean Girls actor Rajiv Surendra says his character Kevin G “secretly wanted” Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the star behind the rap icon reflected on the ever-iconic film and its place in current popular culture, as the film celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Despite dancing with Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) – who is a “loud and proud” lesbian in the Mean Girls musical film – during the Spring Fling and a relationship seemingly blossoming between them, Surendra said that his character “secretly wanted Aaron Samuels, but he wasn’t allowed to say”.

He told the outlet: “And today, he would be allowed to reveal his feelings for Aaron Samuels, and then Aaron Samuels was also secretly gay.”

Since the release of the 2004 flick, all of the Mean Girls’ leading men have come out publicly as gay. Daniel Franzese who played “too gay to function” Damian, Bennett who played Aaron “hair looks sexy pushed back” Samuels and Surendra who played Kevin Gnapoor have all opened up about their sexuality since the iconic teen comedy first landed 20 years ago.

“They reach out,” Surendra said of his fellow cast. “Every time we’re together, that comes up. Like, we just make jokes about it. We’re like, ‘Oh, we’re all gay.'”

He added: “I’ve seen Lindsay [Lohan] a time, it feels like a family. I think that it feels like a family because the movie has never been forgotten.

“It’s like, over the years, it’s gotten bigger and bigger and bigger and the public’s response all these years has always been positive and warm.”

Twenty years after the original film’s release – featuring Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Tim Meadows and Tina Fey – its presence in popular culture hasn’t waned.

The 2018 Broadway adaptation was nominated for 12 Tony awards; Ariana Grande used the film as a basis for her “Thank U Next” video. You’re never too far from someone reciting one of its endlessly quotable lines. And, a film adaptation of the musical featuring lesbian icon Reneé Rapp was released earlier this year.