Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has appeared in his first ever Broadway role in Spamalot, and a video of him sharing the news with his husband has left fans in floods of tears.

Jonathan Bennett, 42, may best be known for having sexy hair when it’s pushed back, aka for playing Mean Girls hottie Aaron Samuels in the original 2004 film, but he’s recently started his first role on Broadway.

The out gay actor has been playing the roles of Sir Robin, Guard 1 and Brother Maynard in Spamalot since last month.

It’s a gig he’s been dreaming of since he was a child; he recently told Broadway World that while “you always hear of dreams coming true, you never think that they would actually come true for yourself”.

It’s such a huge deal for the star that he knew that when he shared the news with his husband, fellow actor Jaymes Vaughan, that there would be an internet-worthy reaction.

In the video, shared on Instagram earlier this week, Bennett sets up his phone camera and asks Vaughan to come into the room.

You may like to watch

As soon as he does, he realises that Bennett has some hugely positive news, and has obviously been booked for his Broadway dream.

In response, Vaughan runs up and stomps his feet in excitement, before throwing his arms around Bennett and embracing him in an adorable hug.

The pair cry tears of joy as their dog bounds around them.

When Bennett posted the video on 30 January, a flood of celebrity pals and fans were left weeping.

“Captured the moment of telling @jaymesv my dream came true. Now that I’m a week into @spamalotbway felt like a good time to share,” he wrote.

Bennett’s Mean Girls co-star Lindasy Lohan comment with a series of clapping hands emojis and a teary-eyed emoji, while Daniel Franzese, who played Damien in the 2004 comedy, wrote: “Aww. You two,” with a crying emoji.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. (Getty/Stefanie Keenan)

Drag Race star Coco Montrese commented: “I even cried! Congratulations @jonathanbennett, love you guys, can’t wait to come see you on Broadway!”

Other Drag Race alumni including Priyanka, Giselle Lullaby and Alexis Mateo also shared their love for the video.

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner commented: “Guys I didn’t want to cry today,” while actress Kristin Chenoweth simply added: “THIS!!” with a heart emoji.

Jonathan Bennett will appear in Spamalot until 28 April.