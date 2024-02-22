A joke which was said in the new Mean Girls movie and left Lindsay Lohan “very hurt” appears to have been omitted from the digital release.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Mean Girls.

During one of Megan Thee Stallion’s cameos in the movie, the singer jokes: “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!” The quip in the 2024 version of the film appeared to make a dig at her past feud with Paris Hilton.

The phrase appears to hark back to when Hollywood socialite Brandon Davis called Lohan the same name, “fire crotch”, during a rant when he was out with Hilton in 2006. The infamous moment saw Hilton whispering in Davis’ ear at the time, and laughing as he seemingly called Lohan names.

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” Lohan’s representative, Leslie Sloane, told The Messenger. The outlet also contacted movie writer Tina Fey’s team and Paramount but did not receive a response at the time.

However, it has since come to light that the digital release — which came out on streaming platforms on 20 February — doesn’t feature the cruel joke. Entertainment journalist Kristen Maldonado revealed the apparent news on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the controversial line seems to have been edited out of the film.

“The line now ends at ‘we are going back red’ and jumps to her laughing, cutting out ‘Y2K fire crotch is back’,” the tweet reads.

The digital version of #MeanGirls has altered Megan The Stallion’s controversial “fire crotch” line after Lindsay Lohan was allegedly hurt by the joke.



The line now ends at “We are going back red” and jumps to her laughing, cutting out “Y2K fire crotch is back.” pic.twitter.com/LDytcHj1SL — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) February 21, 2024

Lohan, 37, played the iconic role of Cady Heron in the original 2004 film and even makes an appearance in the 2024 remake. The storyline comes full circle for Lohan, who appears as the Mathlete moderator in the new movie. When the competition comes to a tie, Lohan’s character says: “Well, this has only happened once before,” calling back to when the same moment happened for herself as Cady in the 2004 film.

The actor is also set to star in an upcoming Netflix rom-com, and fans are already hyped for the release.

Mean Girls is available now to buy or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.