As if we weren’t already excited enough about the Mean Girls movie-musical coming to cinemas next month, Reneé Rapp has just dropped a single for the film with none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

Not only is the single “It’s Not My Fault” a total bop, but it’s giving fans the queer Regina George they’ve been waiting for.

Giving us the hot girl duo we never knew we needed, Reneé and Megan’s track plays on the famous Mean Girls quote: “It’s not my fault you’re, like, in love with me or something!”

Reneé Rapp has given fans more clues that Regina George might be queer in the new Mean Girls adaption. (Paramount Pictures)

Originally recited by the legendary Lindsay Lohan, who played Cady Heron in the 2004 film, it’s one of the many iconic lines from the outrageously quotable teen comedy.

Reneé, who will play the infamous Regina George in the 2024 adaption, takes the line and turns it into a catchy chorus – and throws in a few easter eggs for her queer fans.

For example, the chorus starts with the line “It’s not my fault/ You came with her but she might leave with me.”

Later on in the second verse, Reneé quips: “Get her number, get her name/ Get a good thing while you can/ Kiss a blonde, kiss a friend/ Can a gay girl get an, ‘Amen?’”

Fans went wild when they learned that Megan Thee Stallion would be joining Reneé for the movie’s single.

renee and megan i could die happy pic.twitter.com/9u0fgvQ1Nv — tyra ♡ (@TYSTICKWITU) December 13, 2023

RENEE & MEGAN ON A TRACK pic.twitter.com/aZjLxewp9U — Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@rickysgroove) December 11, 2023

Reneé Rapp…and Megan….on a song TOGETHER….for MEAN GIRLS????? pic.twitter.com/vna9eoucFq — AHAP background vocals (@la_nyee) December 11, 2023

But, when they caught some of the queer references that Reneé snuck into the song, people lost their minds.

Now, some fans are convinced that next year’s Mean Girls adaption will give us a gay Regina George, and there’s no telling them otherwise.

One fan tweeted: “After listening to ‘Not My Fault’, I feel like I’m falling into the very obvious trap of believing we’re getting a gay Regina George in 2024… and I’m ok with that.”

After listening to Not My Fault, I feel like I’m falling into the very obvious trap of believing we’re getting a gay Regina George in 2024… and I’m ok with that. #MeanGirls #NotMyFault pic.twitter.com/yAwUfNr1MA — Scobes 🏳️‍🌈 (@lucyscoble) December 15, 2023

"can a gay girl get an amen" regina george i know what u are pic.twitter.com/2JIT4uPoRb — justin (@jusdaydreamin) December 13, 2023

Another raved: “’Can a gay girl get an amen’, WAIT IS REGINA A CANON LESBIAN NOW?”

"can a gay girl get an amen" WAIT IS REGINA A CANON LESBIAN NOW pic.twitter.com/Baz0fjWONt — theo ⧗ (@llucygraybaird) December 13, 2023

Explicitly gay Regina George. Explicitly gay Regina George. Explicitly gay Regina George. Explicitly gay Regina George. Explicitly gay Regina George. Explicitly gay Regina George. https://t.co/1ZvR1rF67E pic.twitter.com/qfGTdWnt0O — Alex Chaser 🍉 (@AlexChaser3) December 14, 2023

For the time being, there’s no word on whether or not Reneé Rapp’s Regina George will actually be gay – but fans are running with it anyway!

The 2024 film adaption of Mean Girls, which hits theatres in January, will be based on the Broadway musical adaption of the original 2004 film.

If it directly copies the Broadway musical, which ran from 2018 to 2020, Regina George will won’t be queer, but will compete with Cady for the affections of Aaron Samuels.

But, Reneé Rapp has been keeping fans guessing along the way.

Earlier this month, the singer uploaded some photos from the Mean Girls press junket to Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “Regina George was a lesbian.”

So where does that leave us? Will Regina George be queer? Is this all just a scheme to get us to the theatres?

We’ll just have to wait until January to find out.