Marvel has accidentally celebrated ‘Locktober’ in a new promotion for Agatha All Along featuring Joe Locke, seemingly unaware of the term’s connotations.

Let’s just get the context out of the way; ‘Locktober’ is a month-long kink ‘challenge; dedicated to those with penises, who are into using chastity devices, often called ‘cages’. The cages prevent the wearer from being able to, shall we say, engage in any activity that requires an erection, and is more often than not worn by bottoms (the receptive partner during anal sex).

Now that the ground rules are down, here’s how it relates to Marvel’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke.

Ahead of episode six of the limited series, Marvel Studios’ X account posted a picture of Locke’s ‘Teen’, shortly after being revealed as gay superhero Wiccan at the end of episode 5.

The caption, though, is what’s drawn attention from the homosexuals of X: “It’s Joe Locke-tober,” it read.

Cue the replies from countless gays imploring marketing teams to, please, for the love of Wanda Maximoff, hire a homosexual.

“Did Marvel just make a Locktober joke? Absolutely not,” one wrote, with another joking, “Beloveds – are there no gays in the office?”

“It’s WHAT?” asked one fan in disbelief, while yet another said, “Ya’ll should Google what some of this means before tweeting them.”

“This social media manager is either VERY gay or very NOT gay,” joked one viewer, with the official Grindr X account even commenting: “Oh!”

Marvel making a locktober was not in my bingo card for this month but here we are 🤣



Shoutout to the queer intern who did this! 💀 https://t.co/qbq3Plp4C7 — Craig Cassey (@akaCoachCraig) October 16, 2024

It’s worth noting that Heartstopper actor Joe Locke has not – and likely will not – commented on the concept of ‘Locktober’ or the post.

Locke, Hahn, LuPone and Plaza star alongside Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and more in Agatha All Along, which follows the events of 2021’s WandaVision; stripped of her powers by the Scarlet Witch, Agatha forms a coven to walk the Witches Road, which is said to grant the wildest dreams of anyone who reaches the end.

Episode 5’s Billy Maximoff/Wiccan reveal was big news for the series – and even bigger for queer marvel fans (who may or may not be celebrating locktober).

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.