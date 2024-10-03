Agatha All Along episode four has delivered even more sapphic sexual tension between Agatha Harkness and Rio Vidal – and the gays are losing it.

(Warning: spoilers for Agatha All Along episode four follow).

Though it was termed ‘Marvel’s gayest project to date‘ before its premiere, WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along has not only delivered on that promise, but gone above and beyond to keep LGBTQ+ fans enthralled.

A cast of queer icons like Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata aside, the witchy Marvel series gave viewers more sexual tension than they bargained for in its double-bill premiere.

To recap, our spikey anti-hero Agatha Harkness (Hahn) is broken out of a hex and immediately confronted by her arch-nemesis-and-maybe-ex-lover Rio Vidal (Plaza), leading to a brief fight that looked and sounded a lot like foreplay.

Three episodes later, and that foreplay continues: Though Rio is not part of the Coven that makes it onto the Witches Road to try and restore Agatha’s power, the mysterious assassin rejoins the group – and sparks fly.

Sharon Davies (Debra Jo Rupp) unfortunately kicked the witchy bucket at the end of episode three, meaning the group has to summon a replacement Green Witch, which turns out to be Rio. After the latest trial for Alice Wu (Ali Ahn) leaves Teen (Locke) severely wounded, the group bond, and Agatha and Rio bond.

Fans have reacted to the sexual and romantic tension with joy – and disbelief.

“Is Agatha Harkness gay?” People ask

“Rio touched Agatha’s upper thigh, admitted that she loved her, and then Agatha almost kissed her?” one wrote on X. “In the MCU? Like this is real?”

“Everyone say thank you to Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn for having the best chemistry,” another wrote.

the yearning, the intimacy, the soft touches, the longing eyes, agatha brushing rio's hair from her face, the relief from each other's touch pic.twitter.com/9hO4R0fIvE — lesbian agatha truther (@agathascarol) October 3, 2024

#AgathaAllAlong



rio touched agatha’s upper thigh, admitted that she loves her, and then agatha almost kissed her??? IN THE MCU???? LIKE THIS IS REAL AND CANON? pic.twitter.com/JHFzyyCTCT — ♱ ꜝֶָ֢ annie all along! (@rosiesthehat) October 3, 2024

“The way I caught air off my couch when this happened,” another user wrote. “Inches from a WLW kiss in an MCU show. We’ve never been so close.”

Though the two are distracted before they actually smooch, there’s no denying that one Agatha Harkness was leaning in for a very gay smooch. And let’s celebrate that.

the way i caught air off my couch when this happened. inches from a wlw kiss in an mcu show. we've never been closer. i am going feral #agathaallalong pic.twitter.com/G5ru8GCcpy — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 3, 2024

Is Agatha Harkness gay or lesbian?

While the MCU version of Agatha Harkness is certainly giving the impression that she’s gay, lesbian or bisexual, the Agatha Harkness from Marvel Comics history is a different story.

Agatha is something of a minor character in Marvel Comics, with her rise to mainstream prominence only really starting in WandaVision (2021). Though her first appearance was in a Fantastic Four issue in 1969, she survived the Salem Witch Trials and eventually became comic-book Wanda’s mentor, but that was her largest role in Marvel history, until now.

Agatha had a son, Nicholas Scratch, though the identity of his father remains a mystery.

In short, in the original Marvel comics, Agatha Harkness isn’t gay, but given what we’ve seen from the TV version of the character, we can all thank Jac Schaeffer and Kathryn Hahn for bring our spooky sapphic Salemite to screen.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.

