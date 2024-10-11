There’s a growing belief that Agatha All Along could be about to give us a lesbian sex scene featuring Agatha and Rio.

The show, a spin-off from WandaVision, has already been labelled “the gayest project” in Marvel history and its upcoming episodes look set to bolster its LGBTQ+ representation.

Agatha All Along follows Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), who has been freed from a spell by a character known only as Teen, played by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, and the pair embark on an adventure to reclaim her powers.

Locke’s character is queer, and early on it is established that he has a boyfriend whom he is avoiding, while Agatha and Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal, are exes. One argument between the pair is charged with an undercurrent of erotic tension.

A lesbian love scene might be coming in Agatha All Along. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

That tension could be set to be released because, according to the show’s IMDB page, intimacy co-ordinator Samantha J McDonald was hired for in episodes six and eight.

Fans who ship Agatha and Rio (and who wouldn’t?) reacted with excitement after spotting that detail.

The role of an intimacy co-ordinator is to ensure actors feel safe when performing adult content. They make sure scenes are executed consensually and are as authentic as possible.

Speaking to The Wrap about the erotic tension Agatha and Rio share, showrunner Jac Schaeffer said: “It is on the page. It is on the page that there is crackling chemistry between the two of them. We peel back layers as we move through the show.”

With the pair coming close to kissing in episode four – and now McDonald’s arrival – a sex scene would seem the next logical step.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.

