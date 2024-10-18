Smile 2 star Naomi Scott was ‘blown away’ by original film

Naomi Scott has spoken about being a fan of director Parker Finn even before being cast in horror sequel Smile 2.

The follow-up to the 2022 hit follows pop sensation Skye Riley, played Scott, as she embarks on a world tour. However, she begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. As things escalate, she is forced to confront her past.

Scott told PinkNews: “My journey with Smile goes back to 2020 [when] I watched the short film Parker made called, Laura Hasn’t Slept. It was kind of like the first iteration of his Smile concept, and I [it was] such a great idea.”

Scott, who played Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s live-action version of Aladdin, said that when she went to see Smile two years later, she was “blown away by the performance” of everyone in the movie.

Naomi Scott plays a pop star haunted by a chilling entity in Smile 2. (Getty)

Finn’s “confidence” in visual and storytelling was sensational, making her a fan. “I think he clearly, from the first movie, really zones in on the character, and the priority is the character.

“He understands the idea that he and his movies hinge on the character and it’s all about staying engaged with the character. The character has to feel human.”

In March, Lukas Gage, who also stars in Smile 2, revealed why he was left feeling “sick to his stomach” while filming. “It was the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid… it was so gory and disgusting,” the White Lotus and Queer as Folk star said.

