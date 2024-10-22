This is the Korean beauty brand you need to have on your radar

Joah is the Korean beauty brand that you need to have on your radar – and this is everything you need to know.

The beauty brand wants to help you simplify your routine without sacrificing effectiveness.

They say “with Joah you don’t need 10 steps and 20 different products to achieve your best skin ever”.

You can start with their limited-edition box, JoahNow, which features four of their key products for an easy and effective skincare routine.

There’s a cleanser, lip primer, needling ampoule, moisturizer and a free sheet mask featured in the JoahNow pack.

All of the products in the JoahNow box are cruelty-free and free of harmful chemicals like parabens. Plus, they have tones and formulations in their products to suit every skin type.

You can find out more about the JoahNow skincare box, including the products inside, below.

What’s in the JoahNow box?

There are four key products in the JoahNow box that can help get your new skincare routine kick-started.

There’s a cooling powder cleanser for a “refreshing and gentle exfoliation”. The pH-balanced cleanser mildly removes debris with exfoliating enzymes and cooling Urea.

The hydro-steam lip primer smooths your lips with a burst of hydration. Its water-based formula features Jojoba Seed Oil and Glycerin to deliver a naturally plump pout – without the burn of a traditional lip volumizer. Plus, you can use it alone, or layer it with your favorite lip color, for long-lasting wear.

The concentrated needling ampoule contains microscopic spicules, encapsulated in hydrating Hyaluronic Acid to support supple-feeling skin. The spicules are dissolving microneedles that encourage fresh plump skin.

The cooling sorbet cream is a cooling moisturizer that helps calm parched skin. Its nourishing sorbet-textured formula leaves a velvet-matte finish.

How do I buy it?

It’s now available to buy from the Joah website for $30 for a limited time. The first drop of the JoahNow box sold out.

The brand says: “Because these products are difficult to find in the US, they will be brought directly to you from our Korean labs. Take advantage of your chance to experience the best of K-beauty.”

You can shop the products and find out more at joahbeauty.com.