This luxury skincare is the perfect gift that gives back this Christmas

Augustinus Bader is the cult skincare brand that’s a celebrity favourite to get that red carpet glow.

From Lizzo to Emma Corrin and Gigi Hadid to Lili Reinhart as well as Kim Kardashian, there’s plenty of fans of the brand.

Lizzo’s skin guru, celebrity facialist, Iván Pol has revealed that two Augustinus Bader products give her skin a Grammy-worthy glow.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

“I performed the Tour de Force treatment on Lizzo, and mixed The Face Oil into my ultrasound gel and applied it to her skin pre-treatment to infuse and penetrate the nutrients at a deeper level,” he explains.

“I [then] sealed in the treatment with The Rich Cream to lock in the glow. That way, it holds for hours and works seamlessly with makeup,” he continues.

What makes the luxury skincare so unique is that it was formulated by a biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader, who developed a groundbreaking Wound Gel.

The gel helps those suffering from severe trauma to their skin heal without surgery or skin grafts and contains a patented TFC8 complex, a technology that powers Augustinus Bader’s range of skincare.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin raves about the brand saying: “Am very much not one to endorse something I don’t believe in – Florrie [Corrin’s makeup artist] introduced me to Augustinus Bader products earlier this year when I was having trouble with my skin and they’ve really helped, magic!”.

Augustinus Bader is the award-winning skincare brand that Lizzo uses to get ready for awards season. (Instagram/@lizzo)

Apart from Lizzo’s favourites like The Face Oil, an intensely restorative formula that melts into the skin for a supple complexion and long-lasting radiance and The Rich Cream, the brand’s original award-winning moisturizer, that dramatically improves the complexion’s appearance, there’s also The Cream.

This product is a light, refreshing daily moisturizer that supports cellular renewal, suitable for more oily skin types or those in warmer environments.

Alongside Augustinus Bader’s skincare range, there’s also a revolutionary Bodycare Range, and a new Haircare Range, powered by the brand’s powerful TFC8 complex.

If you’re having trouble choosing during the gift-giving season, Augustinus Bader also has specialised gift kits that come in a range of prices. You can find out more about them below.

What Augustinus Bader gift sets can I get?

There’s a number to choose from that feature customer-favourite products. This includes The Discovery Duo for “maximum efficancy and versatility”, with The Cream and The Rich Cream to mix-and-match.

The Winter Radiance System is ideal for the colder months to give you that all-year round glow. The three-product set will leave your skin feeling deeply hydrated, smooth and radiant.

There’s also The Renewal Icons set, with The Eye Cream alongside The Rich Cream or The Cream. This set refreshes and brightens your skin “while improving signs of aging” with its key products.

While The Supreme Collection features 10 products for your face, eyes, lips and eyebrows.

And if you do choose Augustinus Bader for the gift-giving season, you’ll be giving to others too, as every time a customer purchases one of Augustinus Bader’s award-winning skincare products, the brand will donate five percent to a charity of their choice.

To shop all of its products and give back with every purchase head to augustinusbader.com.