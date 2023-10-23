Boots x NARS’ holiday collection is a must-have for beauty lovers this Christmas

From the best-selling Icons range to festive stocking stuffers, Boots is your one-stop shop for NARS goodies.

With the festive season just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what to gift your loved ones.

Whether you need a couple of stocking stuffers or something to impress the makeup aficionado in your life, you can’t go wrong with some coveted NARS beauty buys from Boots.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The Boots lineup includes NARS Icons – the beauty brand’s most in-demand collection, consisting of the Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, the Radiant Creamy Concealer, the Orgasm Blush, the Laguna Bronzer and the Climax Mascara.

Featuring bold colours and an inclusive palette, there’s certainly a little something for everyone. Loved by beauty influencers, celebs and your next-door neighbour alike, these cult favourites promise to deliver nothing short of stunning.

You can also catch NARS’ holiday collection at Boots, with plenty of gift ideas under £30.

The best products from the NARS holiday collection

Inspired by the bold colours and sparkle of the festive season, NARS’ holiday collection is guaranteed to bring some Christmas joy to the faces of your loved ones.

Make sure you pop some Orgasm Afterglow Lipstick and Liquid Blush Duo into stockings, to level up their makeup look and provide a radiant, peachy glow.

For good measure, don’t forget the Mini Climax mascara – the perfect product to round out any gift – and it’s just £14.

The real star of the show, however, is the NARS Endless Nights Eyeshadow Palette, set with nine seasonal shades that will get wearers through the holiday season in style.

The palette’s smoky matte shades are best paired with a bold lip using the Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl. Not only is it guaranteed to give them the old razzle dazzle, but the heavy-duty lippy has incredible staying power – easily withstanding a Christmas feast or a few kisses under the mistletoe.

And for those who prefer to stick to their pinks, it’s worth grabbing the mini Orgasm Blush Duo (great value at £33), or the Orgasm Afterglow Liquid Blush for a more dewy look.

If you have someone on your list who’s new to makeup, or slowly growing their collection, grab the new Invite Only Liquid Blush Set. It features a stunning array of pink shades that are easy to blend and packed full of skincare-infused benefits.

Which products from the NARS Icons range should you shop?

The liquid blush from NARS is a fan-favourite. (boots.com)

When it comes to cult buys, many TikTokers swear by the brand’s liquid blush in the colour Orgasm. With its highly pigmented colour being known for complimenting a wide range of skin tones, this is one sell-out product you won’t want to sleep on.

The next fan favourite is the brand’s Climax mascara. Dubbed as “the best mascara ever” by one reviewer, this product is clump-free and features excellent root-to-curl lash extension and separation.

The Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, Radiant Creamy Concealer and Laguna Bronzer are also crowdpleasers you’ll want to add to your own make-up collection, stat.

Head over to www.boots.com to shop the full collection so you can start ticking off your Christmas checklist before December even arrives.