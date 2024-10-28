Global All Stars queen Vanity Vain claims this finalist was ‘different’ off camera

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars queen Vanity Vain has claimed that season fan favourite and finalist Nehellenia was “different” when the international spinoff’s cameras weren’t on her.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars.

We did it kids; the latest Drag Race spinoff, Global All Stars, is over. The dust has settled, Alyssa Edwards has finally snatched a crown and the reputations of various contestants have either been torn to shreds or bolstered hugely.

For Drag Race Italia‘s Nehellenia, who was the only member of the final four of the season to not have first competed on a RuPaul-fronted franchise, it was the latter; she became the clear favourite for the crown in the final weeks of the competition, with the support of most of the eliminated queens behind her.

But it seems that Vanity Vain, who placed sixth on Global All Stars and first competed on Drag Race Sverige, has some unfinished business with Nehellenia, claiming at a viewing party that the finalist was “different” off camera.

In a viewing party of the finale, which was originally posted on X/ Twitter by user @braignai, before being removed and reposted to Reddit, Vanity can be heard discussing Nehellenia’s behaviour, as well as claiming that she had a fight with Alyssa that was cut.

“I don’t do all that I tell you like it is directly,” Vanity said in the clip. “Before… the brain thinks, the mouth just starts to run.”

“It was actually Alyssa and Nelly who had a real ass fight,” she revealed.

Then, Vanity claimed, “I love her, but Nelly does have another side to her when the cameras are off, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

In a since deleted post on X, Nehellenia responded to Vanity’s claims about her behaviour on set of the Drag Race spinoff.

“So… different viewing party different version?” she asked.

“Vanity I love you, but how was I different out of cameras [sic]? It’s a serious question, because I would really like to understand how I had such a different side to what has been seen.”

Neither queen has posted about the video since.

Nehellenia won one challenge during her RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars tenure, but was still most fans’ top pick for the crown after shady edits for Kween Kong and Kitty Scott-Claus.

Kween and Nelly also had a scuffle earlier in the season, with Nehellenia calling Kween a “bully” on an Instagram Live after the episode was broadcast.

Kween later told Nehellenia to stop “exaggerating” stories.

Global All Stars had a generally rocky reception with Drag Race fans, with many claiming the primarily English-speaking girls were favoured throughout.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

