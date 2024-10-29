The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s new drama Queer – based on a William Burroughs novel and starring James Bond icon Daniel Craig as gay, American outcast expat William Lee – has finally dropped.

Guadagnino’s new film is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by US author William Burroughs, and follows William as he spends his days drinking and taking drugs in 1940s Mexico.

While there, his life is changed forever following a chance encounter with former serviceman and current drug user, Eugene Allerton (played by Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey).

Ever since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, the film has received ample attention, not least because of the steamy, fully nude sex scenes between Craig and Starkey, and Craig with film extra, Omar Apollo.

Now, the chatter around Queer will only excel, as the film’s very first trailer has just land – and it’s hot as hell.

The door is already open. Watch the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s spellbinding new film QUEER, based on the novel by William S. Burroughs and starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. Only in theaters November 27. pic.twitter.com/abMSFoBAOv — A24 (@A24) October 29, 2024

It opens with a suit and hat-clad William latching eyes with Eugene over a street full of brawling men, before moving on to William attempting, through embarrassing drunken antics, to woo his much younger love interest.

Set to Sinéad O’Connor’s cover version of Nirvana’s “All Apologies”, the trailer sees William and Eugene grow increasingly closer as they spend time together drinking, smoking, watching TV, and fumbling over each other in bed.

It closes with the pair venturing into the Southern American wilderness in search of a rare hallucinogenic drug. Yes, it really is as bizarre as it sounds.

Speaking to PinkNews recently, Drew Starkey explained that he had “no hesitation in the slightest” playing a queer role as a publicly straight man.

“I mean, all these giants,” he said, referring to his co-star Craig and director Guadagnino.

“It was a blessing that I was even part of the conversation for the film. So, no hesitation at all.”

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer. (Yannis Drakoulidis/A24)

Starkey went on to spill the tea on his and Craig’s sex scenes, saying that while the pair were “comfortable” with each other while filming, they were also “embarrassed in front of each other constantly”.

From the trailer alone, queer film lovers are well and truly gagged.

“Luca is truly on another f**king level of filmmaking right now,” wrote one fan on social media.

“The guy is creating entirely new ways to tell stories about the human condition with every film he pumps out… can’t wait to see this, be broken down and built anew.”

Queer lands in US cinemas on 27 November and UK cinemas on 13 December.

