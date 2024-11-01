It turns out the kiss between Agatha Harkness and Lady Death wasn’t the only nod to the LGBTQ+ community in the final Agatha All Along episodes – fans have spotted a pro-trans flag in several scenes.

And it turns out Joe Locke had a hand in getting it there.

Warning: spellbinding spoilers for Agatha All Along ahead.

At the end of the penultimate episode of Marvel’s gayest series to date, fans watched as Billy Maximoff, aka William Kaplan, aka Wiccan (Locke), was left reeling following his discovery that he had made the Witches’ Road a reality with his magic powers.

In his bedroom, he discovered several items that linked him to the origin of the road that eventually killed his new-found coven companions, Mrs Hart, Lilia and Alice, including a painting of episode three’s beach house, and a witch figurine.

But, as the camera panned around the room, fans noticed that the queer teen had the blue, pink and white trans Pride flag pinned to his wall, with text on it reading: Trans Lives Matter.

Trans lives matter flag in Agatha All Along 💜 pic.twitter.com/eMbPK9p8Zy — Fine. Whooty McBoob it is. (@WhootyMcBoob) October 31, 2024

Much as the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is used to highlight racism and inequality against Black communities, “Trans Lives Matter” is used to shine a light on the prejudice, discrimination and violence faced by transgender people.

For it to be pinned up in the background in several shots of a leading Marvel series is pretty huge, and the show’s LGBTQ+ fans have taken notice.

“Gotta say, the Trans Lives Matter flag in William/Billy/The Teen’s room in the last two episodes of Agatha All Along was pretty awesome,” one viewer wrote on social media. “The whole series is great, highly recommended, and the ‘Trans Lives Matter’ made it even better.”

A second said: “OK, I know it was subtle and some may have missed it, but can we all take a moment to appreciate the Trans Lives Matter Trans Pride Flag hanging in Billy’s room. Loving all the LGBTQ+ support and representation this show has brought.”

Joe Locke played a part in getting the flag into Agatha All Along scenes. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

And some of that representation was in response to a request by young star Locke.

Speaking to The Wrap following episode five’s premiere in October, Locke said that Billy’s room initially had posters for movies that he didn’t think the character would watch. “So, we replaced one of them with the Trans Lives Matter flag,” he revealed.

“Our set-dressers and prop department were amazing, and there was so much incredible stuff there, but there was one sticker in Billy’s room, and it was like, the moon phases in a rainbow, and it said, ‘not a phase’ underneath it.

“I was like: ‘This is great but it has to go. I’m really sorry but this has to go’.

“But that set was probably one of my favourite of all because it’s so witchy, and there [were] so many candles, and all the posters.”

A trans lives matter flag prominently displayed in a Marvel production?! 🥹🖤#AgathaAllAlong — Dr Kamen Reader, PhD (@HenshinSophia) October 31, 2024

Those who’ve been keeping up with the series will be aware that a trans flag is far from the only queer representation the show has provided. At the end of episode five, it was confirmed that Locke’s character was actually Wiccan, one of Marvel’s only gay superheroes. And that kiss between Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Lady Death (Aubrey Plaza) was the first lesbian smooch in the Marvel Cinema Universe.

Plus, episode seven has become Marvel’s second-highest-rated TV episode of all time.

That’s what happens when you give the gays great TV.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming on Disney+ now.

