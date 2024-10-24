The latest episode of Marvel’s Agatha All Along has proved that Agatha Harkness really was one of us all along.

Warning: Spook-tacular Agatha All Along spoilers ahead.

Agatha All Along is all about big reveals, from the revelation that Joe Locke’s gothic gay character “Teen” is actually Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, son of Agatha’s arch-nemesis Wanda Maximoff, to the devastating death of Westview’s most beloved resident, Mrs Hart (Debra Jo Rupp).

There are three pretty huge reveals in episode seven of the spellbinding new series, with the makeshift coven finally finding out the true identity of Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio, and the backstory of Patti LuPone’s Lilia.

For the sake of spoilers, we’ll be keeping those reveals under wraps, but it’s fair to say they’re game-changers in their own right.

Yet arguably the more exciting revelation, for sapphic witch-obsessors at least, is that leading sorceress Agatha Harkness (expertly played by Kathryn Hahn) is, in fact, a little fruity.

Agatha All Along fans have also felt sexual tension between Agatha and Rio. (Marvel)

Ever since the new series began, queer fans have picked up on some pretty queer energy between Agatha and Rio, with one earlier scene showing Plaza’s mysterious green witch licking Agatha’s fingers.

The chemistry between the pair led to fans guessing that Rio and Agatha are more ex-lovers than former friends, while some predicted that a lesbian sex scene was in the Disney+ series’ future.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted an intimacy coordinator listed in the credits for episode six and eight. While the sapphic sex scene didn’t materialist in episode six, it very well could do in episode eight – especially considering what episode seven just revealed.

The episode began with Wiccan enquiring about the supposed death of his mother Wanda, as he asked Agatha if she’s “really” dead.

“Yes. No. Maybe,” Agatha responded, adding: “Hard to say… If you want a straight answer, ask a straight lady.”

“HEY YOU WANT STRAIGHT ANSWERS, ASK A STRAIGHT LADY” AGATHA HARKNESS CONFIRMED LESBIAN. pic.twitter.com/vqblLHeb4B — j (@aggiesrio) October 24, 2024

A second moment later on in the episode also seems to confirm Agatha and Rio’s previous relationship as, after Rio’s true identity is confirmed, Agatha jokes: “What can I say? I like the bad boys.”

While the quips aren’t definitive confirmation that Agatha is an out-and-out lesbian, it’s certainly proof that she is not a straight lady.

Online, gays are losing their minds at the reveal, and are feeling vindication after weeks of guesswork.

“This episode was so insanely well done. Lilia’s backstory and it connecting to present, future and past. Wanda Maximoff maybe being alive mentions. Lesbian Agatha confirmed… Marvel IS BACK,” wrote one fan.

You want straight answers, ask a straight lady — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) October 24, 2024

“Agatha Harkness confirmed lesbian… THIS EPISODE IS EVERYTHING TO ME,” yelled a second fan.

A third shrieked: “GUYS. I LOVE LESBIAN AGATHA HARKNESS!”

Even RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Jinkx Monsoon joined in, tweeting: “You want straight answers, ask a straight lady.”

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.

