Netflix’s new slasher film Time Cut has a big gay twist: ‘No choice but to stan’

A new science-fiction slasher film streaming on Netflix includes a queer surprise.

Directed by Hannah Macpherson, Time Cut is a gory horror that has garnered a lot of buzz online for its 2000’s references and treatment of LGBTQ+ characters.

The film is set in the present day and follows Lucy, played by Outer Banks star Madison Bailey, a high school student and amateur inventor, who accidentally time travels to 2003. She arrives just days before her older sister, Summer (Ginny & Georgia‘s Antonia Gentry), was murdered by an unknown assailant.

As Lucy tries to identify the killer, the film is packed with references to 2000’s fashion and a soundtrack including Hilary Duff’s “So Yesterday.”

However, when Lucy realises that changing the past could lead to a ripple across the space-time continuum, she must dig deep and decide if she actually wants to alter her timeline for ever.

Time Cut also honours the slasher movies that came before it, such as Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, but finds originality when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation and includes a sweet exploration of sexuality in a genre that often excludes such moments.

You may like to watch

The film only dropped couple of days but fans are already hyping it up online.

One fan wrote: “Time Cut is kind of the less-fun version of Totally Killer, but they did a resurrect your gays so I have no choice but to stan.”

time cut is kind of the less fun version of totally killer, but they did a resurrect your gays so i have no choice but to stan — sydney 🦋 (@walkerjareau) October 31, 2024

Other fans even made edits of their favourite characters.

In one moment, Summer asks: “Why did you say that I would end up with a husband? That’s seriously a fate worse than death.”

Everyone complaining but I had fun with time cut! Sometimes you just need a cunty lesbian character from a Netflix movie🫶 pic.twitter.com/bkS519D1Ig — crystal (@stirlingtons) October 31, 2024

One person responded by writing: “Everyone complaining but I had fun with Time Cut. Sometimes you just need a c**ty lesbian character from a Netflix movie…

Another said: “Didn’t expect how the ending even though the storyline is kinda similar to Totally Killer but it’s so good.

done watching time cut! didn’t expect how the ending happened even though the storyline is kinda similar to totally killer but it’s so good. i’ve also connected that it’s gay (my gaydar always worked iktr) madison bailey is so beautiful i can’t stop saying it while watching😔… — shane (@gayvergrons) October 31, 2024

“I’ve also connected that it’s gay (my gaydar always worked). Madison Bailey is so beautiful I can’t stop saying it while watching. Over all 8/10.”

Although some people seem to love the queer twist, the film currently has only a 13 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score and a 39 per cent Popcornmeter audience rating. Each to their own, we guess. Maybe it’ll end up becoming a cult camp classic.

Time Cut is available to stream on Netflix now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.