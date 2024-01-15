Fear Street author confirms new Netflix movie is in the works

The creator of the beloved Fear Street series has announced that another one of his works is set to be adapted as a film for Netflix.

Author R.L Stine was showered with heaps of praise when the Fear Street film trilogy, based on his book series, first dropped on Netflix back in 2021.

The gripping series successfully won over horror fans and LGBTQ+ fans alike with its spine-chilling script and its candid approach to queer representation.

The author of the Fear Street series has confirmed that a new Netflix movie is in the works. (Netflix)

Consisting of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, the Fear Street films told the story of a group of teenagers from Shadyside, Ohio, who investigate the evil force that has plagued their town for centuries.

Now, R.L Stine is set to have another hair-raising work from his Fear Street series adapted into a film for Netflix. This time, it’s The Prom Queen.

Announcing the exciting news in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (14 January), Stine wrote: “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”

Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news! pic.twitter.com/lgKvhDFV5F — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) January 13, 2024

The Prom Queen tells the story of Lizzie McVay, a teenage girl who realises that someone is murdering her school’s five Prom Queen candidates one by one, and must try and stop the killer before the dance is over.

At the time of writing, no names have been attached to the Netflix project – though fans of the original book are already spitballing cast suggestions.

While she hasn’t been linked to R.L Stine’s next film adaption, Leigh Janiak, who directed the Fear Street trilogy has previously hinted that she’d be up for in working on more of the author’s projects.

Speaking to Collider back in 2021, Janiak said that she had “ideas” for Fear Street’s legacy past the Netflix film trilogy, and even believed it could be the MCU of horror films.

“One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel, where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras,” she told the publication.

Fear Street director Leigh Janiak has previously hinted at expanding the film trilogy. (Netflix)

“You have the canon of our main mythology that’s built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there’s also room for everything else… I think that my hope is that audiences like it enough that we can start building out [more], we can think about what another trilogy would be, what standalones would be, what TV would be.

“I don’t even think about it like TV or movies exactly anymore. That’s the great thing about Netflix and about what Fear Street is, which is kind of a hybrid new thing. I’m excited about the possibility of what else can happen.”

For now, that’s all that’s known about Stine’s next film adaption – though if Fear Street is anything to go by, it’s sure to be a spine-tingling success.

Upon their release, all three parts of the Fear Street film series were named Netflix’s most-watched movie globally.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Fear Street Part One has an 84 per cent score, Part Two has an 87 per cent score, and Part Three has an 88 per cent score.

The Fear Street trilogy is available to stream now on Netflix.