Jonathan Bailey’s short shorts steal focus during Wicked photo call

In the latest case of “attractive actor steals show with short shorts”, Jonathan Bailey has grabbed everyone’s attention at a Wicked photo call in Sydney.

You know the drill by now. Celeb heartthrob wears short shorts during some sort of public photo opportunity, the gays fall out. It happened with Pedro Pascal’s “slutty little knees” at the 2023 Met Gala, it happened with Paul Mescal’s boxer shorts during Milan Fashion Week this year, and now it’s Bailey’s turn.

The star, who plays eligible bachelor Fiyero in the upcoming screen adaptation of the hit theatrical musical, opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, attended a photo call today (5 November) in the Australian capital, the day after the film premiered.

Having already proclaimed himself a “daddy” during an earlier press junket, the Bridgerton star joined the list of actors to get their short shorts on.

Jonathan Bailey (L), Cynthia Erivo (C) and Ariana Grande (R). (Getty)

One fan on social media wrote: “I’ll tell you what’s wicked, my thoughts about Jonathan Bailey’s legs. How do you even, what workout is he doing?

Another said: “I’m going into leg day today with this image of Jonathan Bailey etched into my brain,” while a third proclaimed: “Jonathan Bailey’s everything… works for me.”

You may like to watch

just seen jonathan bailey’s muscular legs on my tl pic.twitter.com/6cpLiLotjD — ryan (@mesculs) November 5, 2024

Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang and Michelle Yeoh also star in the film, which is set to be released on 22 November. Part two is due a year from now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.