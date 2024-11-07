Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has answered the question we all wanted to know the answer to, and confirmed that his infamous full-frontal naked dance scene was not filmed with a prosthetic penis.

Picture it: it’s November 2023, Emmerald Fennel’s Saltburn has just come out, and the entire world is talking about Barry Keoghan’s completely naked dance scene to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dance Floor”.

The scene, and indeed film, stormed the zeitgeist with its homoerotic sexual tension, cast (Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant) and gag-worthy plot twists – but the film’s lasting impression has been the Eternals star burning this goddamn house right down with his bum and (not-so) little Keoghan on full display.

And now, speaking to Louis Theroux on the eponymously named The Louis Theroux Podcast, Keoghan has opened up about stripping off, and confirmed that what audiences saw was 100% Keoghan.

After Theroux mentioned “speculation… that your willy had been enhanced,” Keoghan replied: “Of course it was me.”

He continued: “Nah, who said that? Wow. It was all me.

“It was a thing I didn’t really bat an eyelid to. I would bat an eyelid if it didn’t fit the story. I remember me and Emerald having chats. It started off with my clothes, she was like, ‘We just need to make it a bit more ownership.

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn (Prime Video)

“He’s kind of got this mansion, it’s his space. When you have that space, we all do at home, we walk around naked because we’re comfy and this is our environment.’ It’s trying to get that across.”

And, may we add, good for him.

Keoghan is not the only star to have recently used his own assets in a nude scene that took the internet by storm.

Cooper Koch confirmed that his nude scene(s) in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story was also all him, adding “well-hung” with a smirk during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The Louis Theroux Podcast is available to stream wherever you get your podcasts.

