After a year of dating, pop star Sabrina Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan have “decided to take a break” from their relationship.

The news was confirmed on December 3, with People reporting that the reason for the break-up is that they were both too busy with their respective careers to focus too much on a relationship.

The couple started dating in December 2023 and since then, they have constantly been in the limelight, with Carpenter’s “Please, Please, Please” song said to be about him – the lyrics read: “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy / Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight… Please, please, please don’t prove I’m right… I beg you don’t embarrass me, motherf***er.”

They also made multiple public appearances together, even scoring an invite to the Met Gala in May. Plus, Keoghan recently gushed about his girlfriend’s Grammy nominations.

“I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon…I don’t know anyone who works as hard. I’m in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets. Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants,” he said in November.

In the same month, Keoghan also went on a podcast in which he talked about Carpenter being “a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented” and said that he was “incredibly blessed”.

But, despite all this, reports of their breakup began circulating in early December by gossip channel DeuxMoi, who described a split between a “rising pop star” and her “foreign actor boyfriend”, alleging that the reason for the relationship ending was due to infidelity.

The post went on to say that “on the closing night of her biggest tour to date in L.A, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, L.A-based influencer” and that the pop star in question had found out that “he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

DeuxMoi claimed that the reason the star didn’t want to go public because “her next single is a steamy song inspired by their relationship and she’s already filmed a music video with very obvious references to him.”

This led fans to speculate even further that the post referred to Carpenter and Keoghan as the fourth single of Short ‘n’ Sweet is “Bed Chem” and a music video for the song has not yet been released.

However, sources denied the rumours, and told People that Keoghan was “always very faithful to her from the start”, calling the gossip “entirely fabricated.”

Later that same day, TikTok influencer Breckie Hill reposted videos that claimed that she was the person that Keoghan had cheated on Carpenter – more on her later.

On December 5, US Weekly reported that the split was amicable and that there was nothing “contentious” about their breakup, though their source did not reference any cheating rumours.

Over the weekend, the Saltburn actor deactivated his Instagram in the wake of the breakup and then posted a statement to X urging fans to “be respectful”.

His statement read: “I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond too [sic].”

“I have to respond now because it’s gettin’ to a place where too many lines are being crossed. I deactivated my [Instagram] account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work.”

Please be respectful

x pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

He called the messages and comments from fans “absolute lies” and “disgusting commentary” directed towards his character, his background, and his family.

Keoghan also claimed that people were sat outside his 2-year-old son’s house “intimidating” him and his mother, Alyson Sandro, which was “crossing a line”

Today (December 9), another piece of the puzzle was revealed when Hill – who Keoghan allegedly cheated with – posted a video on TikTok to clear her name.

“To put it simply for you all, no I did not get with Barry, I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn,” she said.

Hill also addressed why she had reposted videos referring to the rumours and claiming that she was “home-wrecking Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship just simply because [she] thought it was so ridiculous”.

“I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it?”

So that’s that. Carpenter has not spoken out about the cheating rumours or the break-up since it was confirmed though she did attend a screening at the Paris Theatre in New York City for her Netflix special titled A Nonsense Christmas, which has already delighted fans.