Fox News host Greg Gutfeld stumbled his way through an awkward “joke” about actor John Krasinski being trans, after learning he’d been named People magazine’s sexiest man alive.

During The Five show, Gutfeld brought up the fact that Krasinski had been named sexiest man alive earlier this week, before bizarrely quipping that the star of A Quiet Place was transgender.

“I think it’s great that People has announced that a trans, uh, male can be the sexiest one alive,” Gutfeld said. “Krasinski never talks about it but he’s, you know, he’s trans. You know that?”

Co-host Jesse Watters – not unknown himself for making weird comments – looked at him confusion, saying that he “didn’t know” Krasinski was trans, but Gutfeld doubled down on his remark.

“Yes, he’s trans,” Gutfeld proclaimed, before labelling the accolade “redundant” and adding, in an attempt to raise more laughs: “I’m assuming ‘alive’ is a given.”

John Krasinski was named the sexiest man alive by People magazine. (Getty Images)

Admittedly, People’s choice was met with some surprise on social media, where some users suggested that Jonathan Bailey or Paul Mescal would have been more-worthy recipients of the title, but Gutfeld is known for having said other bizarre things on air.

In September, he caught heat for claiming that preventing LGBTQ+ youth being outed to their parents was the “most amoral act since slavery”, adding: “We’re watching right now the sexual exploitation of children and they’re using… this lie of privacy. They’re actually coming for kids… they say it’s an attack on children’s privacy by parents. That’s not real.”

He also claimed that LGBTQ+ activists had been trying to speak to children about their sexuality without their parents’ knowledge.

“In the old days, if someone talked to your kid like that, you’d be in jail or dead. There is no privacy separation between parents and children, and you should fight to the death on that one,” he said.

