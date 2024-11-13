People magazine have named their Sexiest Man Alive 2024. But not everyone agrees with the decision.

It might not be quite up there with an Academy Award, Nobel Prize or a Pulitzer, but hunks Chris Evans, Michael B Jordan and Idris Elba are all former winners of the accolade.

And now A Quiet Place and The Office star John Krasinski has joined their ranks.

But the news didn’t go down well in some quarters of the internet.

“Who is picking these men? We need to chat,” one person on X/Twitter proclaimed, while another suggested: “They purposely choose people who aren’t the sexiest man alive to drive up clicks.”

A third wrote: “And we all stand here in confusion.”

You may like to watch

JOHN KRASINSKI?????? OUR NATION'S MOST TRYING HOUR AND YOU GIVE US JOHN KRASINSKI?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/hW7cBOE46a — arden (@pavlyndon) November 13, 2024

first trump won the election and now it’s john krasinski winning people’s sexiest man alive…. another devastating tuesday night pic.twitter.com/JC8f6qgjeG — wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 13, 2024

However, others were thrilled by the announcement. One asked: “Why are you b*tches hating? John Krasinski is fine.”

Someone else said: “John Krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one thing.”

Idk about everyone else but i am very much pleased with John Krasinski as Sexiest Man Alive 2024 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/XOVzRLPXsj — Maruchan (@mg_wafflehouse) November 13, 2024

Some fans even threw out other names that should have won the coveted top spot, including Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell and Wicked heartthrob Jonathan Bailey.

“John Krasinski won sexiest man 2024 while Glen Powell is alive and strutting in a white tee and cowboy hat, making even Mother Nature herself rain,” one joked, referring to Powell’s appearance in Twisters.

Another declared: “Pedro Pascal robbed again,” and a third said: “Jonathan Bailey, you’ll always be the real sexiest man alive.”

Bailey was also the only gay celebrity to win a readers’ choice category ahead of the final decision, being voted “sexiest Fiyero.”

Glen Powell, Jonathon Bailey and Theo James have had a GREAT year. Like come on… — michelle pfizer (@arshdhillonk) November 13, 2024

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Krasinski told People his reaction to winning was: “Immediate blackout. Zero thoughts, other than maybe I [was] being punked.

“That’s not how I wake up, thinking: ‘Is this the day I’ll be [the] sexiest man alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.





