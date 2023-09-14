Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has said protecting LGBTQ+ kids from being outed to their parents is possibly the “most amoral act since slavery”.

Gutfeld’s rant on Tuesday (12 September) comes amid “parental rights” proposals – which aim to give parents increased control over their children’s education – sweeping the US.

Last year, Florida and Alabama enacted laws that prohibit schools withholding gender-identity information from parents, while Virginia implemented guidelines stating that parents will be informed about their children’s well-being – including psychological development.

Gutfeld was talking about Virginia Republican governor Glenn Youngkin’s pardoning of a father, Scott Smith, who had been convicted of disorderly conduct after he protested, at a school board meeting, about his daughter’s sexual assault by a fellow student at a high school in the state in 2021.

Smith had previously claimed the attack was the result of “radical gender policies”, while his attorneys said his daughter was assaulted by “a boy claiming to be gender fluid,” according to The Washington Post.

Gutfeld, who co-hosts The Five, said Youngkin’s absolute pardon helped parents, and it being considered a political move was a good thing. He went on to link the case to LGBTQ+ youth.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s attorney, Buta Biberaj, previously claimed that Youngkin interfered in the legal process for “political gain”, according to ABC News.

Gutfeld said: “Youngkin helping parents is a political move? God, I hope so, because if a moral stance can have a political impact, thank God for that.

“We’re watching right now the sexual exploitation of children and they’re using… this lie of privacy. It might be the most amoral act since slavery. They’re actually coming for kids… they say it’s an attack on children’s privacy by parents. That’s not real.”

Gutfeld went on to call activists perverts, claiming that they try to speak to children about their sexuality and genitals without telling parents.

“In the old days, if someone talked to your kid like that, you’d be in jail or he’d be dead. There is no privacy separation between parents and children, and you should fight to the death on that one.”

Fox News' 'King of Late Night' Greg Gutfeld says that attempts to protect LGBTQ students from being forcibly outed to their parents are "the most amoral act since slavery." pic.twitter.com/PyTE1w70mJ — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 12, 2023

In granting the absolute pardon, Youngkin said Smith “faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter”.

He wrote in a statement released by his office: “In Virginia, parents matter and my resolve to empower parents in unwavering.

“A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions or the state.”

Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge halted a California school district’s plans to out transgender students to their parents if they change their gender identity in the classroom.

The school’s policy and resulting lawsuit has sparked major debate over a parent’s right to know the decisions their child is making while at school.