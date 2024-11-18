Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are now the proud parents of twins and have announced their babies’ unique names.

The Too Hot to Handle star and Sullivan, a trans TikToker, announced the birth of their twins, a baby boy and a girl, on Monday (11 November).

In social media posts from each parent on Sunday (17 November), respectively, the pair revealed their twins’ unique names. “Poetry Lucia & Locket Romance Sullivan,” Farago announced beneath a sweet photo of their twins’ tiny feet wearing an anklet each which spelled out their names.

“Our two little angels made a surprise appearance via emergency c-section at 36 weeks and 5 days at 7:31 & 7:33 AM on 11/11,” Farago wrote. “Locket weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces & Poetry weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces! I’ve never been more in love but I’ve also never had more anxiety. They’re perfect.”

In a similar post with their newborn’s tiny hands wearing the name jewellery as bracelets, Sullivan wrote that his children “will change the world”.

Sullivan, who is already a dad to non-binary teenager Arlo, wrote: “Welcome to the world Poetry Lucia Sullivan and Locket Romance Sullivan.

He explained that whilst finishing “the final touches on our nursery”, the pair ended up rushing to the hospital due to Francesca’s “concerning symptoms”.

“Within two minutes of me stepping back in the room, multiple doctors rushed in handing us surgery caps and said, ‘Happy birthday twins, we’re delivering them in 20 minutes!'”

Sullivan added: “From that point, everything happened so fast. Baby boy was born at 7:31 am, baby girl was born at 7:33 am.

“I cut their chords, and in that moment as I watched Francesca see her babies for the first time, I thought back to the doctor handing me Arlo. I knew in that moment my life is the life I’ve always dreamed of.

“Francesca is the best mom in the world already, and I know we’re going to raise the best little humans together, along with big sibling Arlo,” he concluded.

The pair announced that they were expecting their first child together in April, after the heartbreak of a failed previous IVF attempt. Farago later announced that she and Sullivan were expecting twins, after appearing to predict her own pregnancy with the twins.

We’re so happy for Farago and Sullivan and wish them all the best of luck on their parenthood journey.