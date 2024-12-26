Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan have told fans that they had to “postpone” their first Christmas with their newborn twins.

The Too Hot to Handle star and Sullivan, a trans TikToker, welcomed the arrival of their twins, a baby boy and a girl, on Monday (11 November) just in time for the start of the festivities.

However, reality star Farago explained to fans that they had to delay their celebrations due to sickness affecting their family.

“Merry Christmas everyone!!!!”, the star wrote beneath a round-up of adorable pictures of their new arrivals celebrating the holidays, as well as a gorgeous art piece from their non-binary teenager Arlo representing the twins’ unique names.

“We ended up postponing our family Christmas because my parents were sick,” Farago explained. “But we still celebrated with Arlo this afternoon, and it was magical! I hope you all had a beautiful day.”

The couple recently shared professional images celebrating Christmas with their twin babies, along with Arlo making a discreet appearance after previously asking their family not to be shown on social media any more.

Farago told fans in August that their 16-year-old “asked us to refrain from posting them on social media,” but has still included the teenager in subtle ways within carousel images on Instagram.

Responding to the recent images, one fan noted that their “commitment” to their child and step-child’s boundaries is admirable. “I adore these photos and your commitment to Arlos discretion on social media. These are a perfect example of inclusion and respect.”

“Love how you respect Arlo’s wishes but still include them,” another noted, while a third wrote: “Thank you for your demonstrating constantly that queer love and respecting the lives of your babies, infants & otherwise. I am so grateful you two- you three!!! – found each other and have created so much more love in your wake.”

We’re so glad that the family were able to enjoy Christmas despite the plans changing, and hope they get to have their whole family celebrations soon.