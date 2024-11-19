One Tree Hill’s Paul Teal dies aged 35

Paul Teal, an actor best known for his role on One Tree Hill, has died aged 35 following a battle with cancer.

His agent Susan Tolar Walters confirmed the news on Monday (18 November).

The film and TV star, who portrayed Josh Avery in season seven of the teen drama series, died on Friday (15 November) “after a courageous battle with cancer,” Walters wrote in the statement.

The statement read: “His remarkable talent, along with his gentle spirit, has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate enough to have known him. The loss we feel in our hearts is immeasurable.”

Teal’s fiancée Emilia Torello paid tribute to Teal on Sunday (17 November) via Instagram. “You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” she wrote.

“The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

You may like to watch

Torello told TMZ on Monday that Teal died seven months after he was diagnosed with stage IV neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.

In addition to his appearance on One Tree Hill, Teal also landed a role in the 2022 psychological thriller Deep Water, which featured Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Teal’s One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott on the series) dubbed the late star as “the kind guy who lit up a room without trying” via an Instagram tribute.

The pair first met on set of the musical version of The Notebook which she produced in 2006. Teal starred as lead character Noah Calhoun before they worked together again on the set of One Tree Hill in 2010.

She wrote: “With his self-effacing sense of humour and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.

“He was too young to die. Far too young. I’m gutted. Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable.”

Teal has been featured in many TV series, including The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Good Behaviour, and Outer Banks. His recent works include roles in Descendants: The Rise of Red, and Lilly, released earlier this year.

He is set to appear in the upcoming Starz thriller series The Hunting Wives in a role he filmed prior to his death. The series is set to launch next year.

If this story has affected you, call the National Bereavement Service on 0800 0246 121 in the UK, or 0191 656 3201 for international callers. Advisors are available Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.