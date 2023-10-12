Big Brother‘s Jordan has casually come out to housemates as bisexual, becoming the latest contestant to confirm that they’re part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The rebooted reality series welcomed 16 new housemates when it began on ITV earlier this week (8 October), and several have since revealed that they’re LGBTQ+ – meaning this series could be set to be the queerest in the show’s 23-year history.

On Monday’s episode (9 October), 18-year-old youth worker Hallie disclosed that she is a trans woman, with all of the other housemates sharing their pronouns in solidarity.

The following episode, geriatric doctor Matty told several of the house’s male residents that he is gay, opening up about his difficult experience growing up in the not very “progressive” Isle of Man.

Welsh bartender Jenkin, who was the first housemate to enter the house, revealed in his introductory video tape that he is gay.

Now, housemate Jordan has addressed his sexuality, too.

Jordan is a 25-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe

In his introductory tape, Jordan described himself as having a "face like a chastised backside", and revealed that he sounds posh because he is a "huge fan of Downton Abbey".

“I suppose boredom made me apply, to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim,” he explained.

In his introductory tape, Jordan described himself as having a “face like a chastised backside”, and revealed that he sounds posh because he is a “huge fan of Downton Abbey“.

Earlier this week, he left fans of the show retching after revealing that he eats his Pot Noodles with mayonnaise.

Is Big Brother housemate Jordan gay?

Big Brother housemate Jordan has spoken about his sexuality while on the show, confirming that he is in fact bisexual.

During a conversation with housemates Chanelle, Matty and Henry, Jordan revealed he is interested in men and women.

“You’re straight though, are you? What’s your preference?,” asked dental therapist Chanelle, to which Jordan replied: “Best of both.”

“That’s why I know you fancy me,” Chanelle responded, before declaring that she would marry him, as “he’s a catch”.

Jordan has not yet said anything more about his sexuality or romantic partners.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 at 9pm, Monday through to Friday.