Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd has lifted the lid on his next major project, and it’s set to feature a major All of Us Strangers actor.

The man behind one of the year’s biggest TV dramas has revealed that his next series will be called Half Man, and will air on the BBC in the UK and HBO in the US.

Richard Gadd will star in the six-part drama series alongside BAFTA-winning Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell.

Half Man will follow Gadd and Bell as estranged brothers Niall and Ruben, who share an explosive and violent reunion at Niall’s wedding.

The cataclysmic meeting takes viewers on a 40 year trip from the 1980s to the present day, exploring the brothers’ relationship from their teenage years together to their big fall out as adults.

The ambitious original series will capture “all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way,” according to the BBC, as it attempts to answer a “difficult question – what does it mean to be a man?”

Reflecting on getting Bell cast in the series, Gadd gushed over the DI Ray star, calling him “one of the greatest actors of his generation”.

All of Us Strangers actor Jamie Bell will star in Richard Gadd’s Half Man. (Getty)

“When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him,” Gadd said in a statement, adding that he was “delighted” to get the actor involved.

“I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role.”

Earlier this year, Bell played one of his most emotional roles to date, starring in Andrew Haigh’s heartbreaking gay drama, All of Us Strangers.

He played the ghostly father of Adam (Andrew Scott), a gay, depressed writer who believed he could communicate with his dead parents. The Crown’s Claire Foy played his mother.

“I’m so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I’m honoured to have been asked to bring this to life with him,” Bell said of landing the role.

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer. (Netflix)

Gadd, who identifies as bisexual, made headlines around the world for his role in bringing Baby Reindeer to Netflix in April. Based on events that happened in his life, he played comedian Donny Dunn, who begins being stalked by a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) after he offers her a cup of tea at the pub he’s working at.

Nava Mau, who was recently named one of this year’s BAFTA Breakthrough cohort, played his girlfriend, Teri.

Baby Reindeer was nominated for 10 Emmy Awards and won six, including an Outstanding Lead Actor award for Gadd.

Half Man will begin filming in Scotland in 2025 and will air in 2026.

