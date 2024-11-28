Drag Race UK’s Rileasa reveals RuPaul renamed her in unaired moment

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Rileasa Slaves has finally revealed the unaired conversation that led to her being termed ‘Rileasa Leasa’ by RuPaul all season, which queen deserved a top four spot and the Actavia moment that gagged her the most.

Drag Race UK season six has chosen its final four, including Rileasa Slaves – the UK’s island gyal and only solo girl group challenge winner in the franchise’s history.

Rileasa has bodied season six, snatching a RuPeter badge (challenge win) for the season’s Hallowe’en themed Ghoul Group, sending three of her competitors home as the lip sync assassin of the season and charming viewers across the globe.

Speaking to PinkNews exclusively ahead of the finale which airs on Thursday night (28 November) at 8pm on BBC iPlayer, Rileasa finally explains the unaired conversation that led to RuPaul ‘renaming’ her, and why this season has been a ‘privilege’ to be a part of.

PinkNews: Congratulations! How are you feeling about making the finale?

Rileasa: It’s been such a journey and It’s been such a privilege to share this season with a very special cast. You watch episodes or seasons before you compete and you think you know what you’re walking into, and I just remember on the first of day of filming, thinking that the girls came to play today. It’s serious.

It’s been an absolute privilege to have been part of this season.

Which moment from Drag Race UK season six made you gag the most?

So many things are going through my head right now, and I don’t know why, but I can’t get the image of Actavia performing “The Time Warp” out of it. I don’t know, I just never imagined someone giving so much energy to that song.

It’s been so nice now being able to watch those things from the front, because you only see it from the back. And, that’s my sister, I love her, Kiki Snatch, boom, boom, pow, but that fruit bowl on her head in the design challenge? That’s iconic TV, right there.

This has been such a strong season that the crown could go to any of you; how would a double crowning make you feel?

It’s been so tight as a season, and as a crew, if we get a double crowning, great.

I think as a season, we’ve won already, even just in the hearts of people interested in Drag Race again. We’ve given them something fresh. And listen, iff two people get crowned then great, I got space over here, which I think would be perfect with my haur.

I have to ask; why did RuPaul call you Rileasa-lisa all season, rather than Rileasa Slaves?

So there was a conversation that happened during the design challenge, which wasn’t aired, so there’s no context to the name change. And I think Ru was like, maybe you might consider changing your name, and I was like, no, I quite like it.

I’m from the Haus of Emancipation. My mother is Frieda Slaves, and I feel like the name is intrinsic to my drag and represents me. Also, let it be known; I’m not Rileasa-lisa – I am Rileasa Slaves, period.

But also – RuPaul is holding 25k. Call me what you want, baby!

Which queen do you think should have made the finale alongside you four?

Lill for sure, deserves to be here. And Kiki. That b*tch is a powerhouse, and she hungry. And I’m happy that the world got to see her. And I think there’s only amazing things coming out from that one.

And finally, can you describe your Drag Race UK journey in three words?

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Because honey, that was a journey. She was fighting demons. I don’t care that it’s not three words, either.

The Drag Race UK season 6 finale will air at 8pm Thursday 28 November on BBC iPlayer.