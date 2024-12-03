Drag Race Spain didn’t crown a winner during its finale in a shocking twist

Season four of Drag Race España has made history in its finale, after not crowning a winner during what was supposed to be the concluding episode of the series.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead for the finale of Drag Race España season four.

On Monday (2 December), the finale for season four of Spain’s Drag Race España finally hit our screens. Only, host Supremme de Luxe dropped an absolute bombshell on the three finalists; that none would be crowned this episode.

After contestant La Niña DelAntro sashayed away from the finale, just Chloe Vittu, Le Cocó, and Vampirashian were left to discover whether they would be crowned as the next Drag Race España winner. Despite dangling the crown in front of their very eyes, de Luxe announced, “Spain’s next drag superstar won’t be crowned here tonight.”

Instead, the actual finale will be filmed à la RuPaul’s Drag Race USA, which will see a live audience in the theatre. It will mark the first time that the Spanish franchise has been filmed with a live finale.

The final episode will see the trio of glamorous queens facing their final challenge, with the jury ultimately deciding who will be crowned as Spain’s next drag superstar. The episode will see the previous queens from the season, as well as a number of queens from previous seasons in the audience.

The finale will be hosted by none other than de Luxe and will see the likes of Ana Locking, Javier Calvo, and Javier Ambrossi on the judging panel. The finale is set to air on Sunday 15 December on atresplayer.

Fans of the series have revelled in the show’s decision to “finally” have a live finale. “Can we talk about the finale twist like, them getting a live finale with an audience FINALLY is so deserved,” one user wrote on Reddit.

They continued: “This season has been so good, from the cast to the theme paying homage to Spanish drag history, like, one of my favourite seasons of any franchise.”

Another agreed but noted that they were unsure of what the live finale meant for the contestants. “I agree that they deserve a live finale. But I’m confused about what having a live finale would add to the season, content-wise.”

The season four finale for Drag Race España will air on 15 December on atresplayer in Spain. In the UK, the series is available to stream on Wow Presents Plus.