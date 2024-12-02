RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage has promised to continue fighting for LGBTQ+ rights, in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election victory.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews at the charity gala for The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical on Sunday night (1 December), Michelle Visage admitted that America was a worrying place for queer people right now, but pledged to keep fighting for them.

“We are in a very, very scary time, a scary place, but one thing you have to know is we’ve come so far, and [we] elders, so to speak, are out here fighting,” she said, in a message directed at young queer people living in fear of Trump’s return to the White House.

“We have been, we will continue to do that for you. You can find peace in that and safety in that, and know that you are loved,” she continued.

Throughout his election campaign, Trump and his political associates pledged to restrict rights for LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender men and women, by banning gender-affirming care for youngsters and preventing trans women competing in sports that align with their gender identity.

Trump has nominated several self-proclaimed “anti-woke” advocates, including X/Twitter owner Elon Musk and Fox News host Pete Hegseth, for important positions in his administration.

As ever, the queer community will be searching for solace in queer media and entertainment ahead of Trump’s inauguration on 20 January.

Visage went on to say that The Devil Wears Prada has particular resonance with the LGBTQ+ community, mainly because of the main character, Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway in the hit 2006 film).

Vanessa Williams stars in The Devil Wears Prada musical. (@PradaWestEnd/X)

“The Devil Wears Prada film is iconic and queer because of (a) Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly, because who doesn’t love a b**chy, strong woman, but also, I feel Andy is kind of like zero to hero, and everybody loves a come-up story, and that’s what it’s all about,” she continued.

You may like to watch

“You root for her and you cheer for her. She’s so brilliant in it. I think that is relatable for a lot of queer people fighting to get their win.”

Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams plays Miranda in the new West End musical, with an original score by Elton John.

Stars including Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour, the inspiration behind the Miranda character, were at the gala event which raised funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation, and was held to mark World Aids Day.

Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada are available now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.