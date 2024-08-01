Carmen Farala, winner of Drag Race España, has staked her claim to compete on a future all-winners edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Eight regular All Stars seasons, four Vs. The World instalments, an upcoming Global All Stars and a rogue Spanish spin-off later, and there has still been only one all-winners edition of All Stars.

2022’s All Stars 7 changed the game when eight legendary winners returned to the Werk Room to crown the very first Queen of All Queens – but as Drag Race fans know, the big wheel keeps on turning, and several winners have already thrown their wigs in the ring to appear on All Winners 2, whenever that may be.

The latest to do so has been Drag Race: España champion Carmen Farala, who triumphed in the spin-off’s inaugural season in 2021, with three wins under her corset.

Speaking on Spanish podcast Disruptivos Podcast, Carmen wants back in – and she wants to compete against the big guns.

Carmen Farala when asked if she would compete on an All Winners:



“Yes I would compete, (..) I’d love to compete against Envy Peru, Sasha Velour, Violet Chachki..”



Oh she’s taking it y’all aren’t ready



pic.twitter.com/04JFhwXVT7 — KiNa #TeamKeiona (@Saliama_Kina) July 31, 2024

“Nothing excites me more than great competition,” she said, adding that she already has some winners she’d like to go up against.

“Competing with the best would let the best version out of me, and if we’re talking winners, I’d love to compete against Envy Peru, Sasha Velour, Violet Chachki,” she added.

Sasha and Violet won season nine and seven of the flagship series, respectively, while Envy Peru triumphed in the first season of Drag Race Holland.

Peru has also indicated her interest in a RuPaul-judged All Stars, after turning down the opportunity to compete on Canada Vs. The World.

Similarly, Sasha Velour has said she’d like to return alongside Sasha Colby for a second go in the Werk Room.

Other winners to comment on another appearance have included Trixie Mattel, Ginger Johnson, Chad Michaels and Danny Beard – though they haven’t all given the affirmative…

Global All Stars will be available on 16 August, on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America.

