The Queer Eye cast gave presenter Hoda Kotb “her flowers” ahead of her final Today Show appearance.

Season nine of Queer Eye recently arrived on Netflix, and the Fab Five – including newest member Jeremiah Brent – sat down with the Today Show’s Kotb on Wednesday (11 December) to honour the television personality.

The cast presented her with a larger-than-life bouquet in a bid to give her both her metaphorical and literal “flowers” ahead of her final episode on the morning news show.

“This is for you,” cast member Karamo Brown exclaimed to the visibly emotional host. “We’re giving you your flowers.”

Comedian and hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness added: “We’ve been doing this for a few years, and there’s no one in this industry like you. You make people feel so safe and you’re just the most incredible person; we love you so much.

“We have to give you your flowers because no one does it like you and we love you so much.”

Kotb announced on 26 September that she would soon leave the morning show. “So I was doing the math and I realized that I have spent 26 years at NBC, 16 years on The Ten, and seven years with you. And I just turned 60,” Kotb explained in an emotional admission.

“And it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade. Like, what does that decade mean, what does it hold and what’s it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new.”

The star did admit, though, that she has a new venture planned. “I have something that I am super excited about that’s in its infancy,” she said. “It’s a whole wellness situation, and I got lit up by that just from stuff I’ve been working on and doing on myself.

“I’ve learned to do a bunch of different things with breath works and whatnot through friends, through Jenna [Bush Hager], through Maria [Shriver], through all these different people, and I’ve been loving it.”

Queer Eye season nine is streaming on Netflix now. You can watch Hoda Kotb’s last episode of The Today Show on 10 January on NBC.