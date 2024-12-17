Sydney Sweeney has shut down body-shamers in the best way: By sharing new photos of herself appearing to train for her Christy Martin role.

The Euphoria star previously impressed fans after sharing a first look of herself as the queer boxer in the upcoming film — a yet-to-be-titled biopic that chronicles Martin’s rise to fame. She became America’s best-known female boxer — who legitimised women’s participation in the sport — and was almost killed by her husband James Martin in 2010.

The film also stars Love Lies Bleeding’s Katy O’Brian as Martin’s boxing-rival-turned-wife Lisa Holewyne, and Ben Foster as James.

Sweeney took to Instagram on Saturday (14 December) to respond to critics who needlessly commented on her body with proof that she’s training for her upcoming role. The tongue-in-cheek post saw screenshots of the undeniably vile comments before contrasting that with footage of her exercising in the gym.

One image saw the star in a lilac muscle tee lifting weights. Another saw Sweeney flipping a tyre, like the superhuman she is. A third clip captured her in her boxing training, throwing hits to dropping to the ground to deliver a series of push-ups.

The public discourse surrounding Sweeney’s body is, unfortunately, nothing new. Earlier this year, her appearance on Saturday Night Live saw the actress being used by the far right to prove “anti-wokeness”.

Fans in the comments rallied behind Sweeney, offering their disgust at the disgusting comments from bigots. “Ngl why do people feel entitled to talk about someone’s body,” one rightly pointed out.

“Insecure people project their own insecurities on women who are confident and strong,” another person wrote. “So show them who’s boss.”

“I will never understand the hate in people‘s hearts when it comes to leaving comments like this,” wrote a third.

You may like to watch

Sydney Sweeney’s untitled Christy Martin biopic is yet to announce a title, or release date. Check back here for updates.