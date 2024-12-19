RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six stars Actavia and Charra Tea have seemingly confirmed their relationship – and no, they’re not taking the p**s. We think.

Drag Race UK‘s sixth season may be well and truly over, and winner Kyran Thrax has declared it bin day now and forever, but the iconic cast are continuing to provides the gags and the goopery for its legion of fans.

With a cohort full of fan favourites, the most recent revelation has come from 7th and 6th placing queens Actavia and Charra Tea – who have ‘confirmed’ that they’re in a relationship.

Spilling the (charra) tea via X, the Northern Irish queen referenced several iconic moments by the Welsh queen from the season while hinting that she yesterday “got a boyfriend”.

“Very cute, very demure and all I can think is HEE HEE! I am GERI happy… But I don’t want this joke to drag-on,” she wrote, with nods to Actavia’s Michael Jackson sound effect, her character of Geri Halliwell in the season’s Rusical and the Welsh Dragon.

We say ‘confirmed’ because drag queens are known to take the mickey – but Actavia then doubled down on the news in her reply to the post, writing, “Poor sod whoever he is.”

Poor sod whoever he is😳🤣 https://t.co/Lue3WexqVs — Actavia (@actavia_) December 19, 2024

Drag Race fan account @Drag_Crave also reported the news, following up with, “This news has been personally confirmed to me by Actavia, for those skeptical [sic].”

The pair also shared separate selfies of themselves to their respective Instagram Stories, with Actavia’s including a gif that read, “Met my boyfriend through the ouija board”.

You may like to watch

The Drag Race UK stars join a surprisingly short list of Drag Race alums to have dated, which is currently comprised of mainly Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – though the latter did also (maybe) send “horny DMs” to Gottmik.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

