All Stars 9 sisters Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Gottmik have teased that they may have had some “Drag Race and chill” sessions in the past.

In 16 regular seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and nine of its All Stars spin-offs, there’s been almost every reality TV trope under the sun showcased on the main stage, in the werk room and everywhere in-between.

Viewers have seen heroes vs villains, they’ve seen underdogs snatching the crown, they’ve seen twists, turns and tucks galore.

But they’ve seen relatively few romances.

Yes, we know what you’re thinking, but Ivy Winters and Jinkx Monsoon in season five doesn’t count, and neither does Eureka O’Hara and Trinity K Bonet in All Stars 6.

The only real romance we’ve had was Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanjie in season 11.

And now, much like her shot at the crown in All Stars 9, it looks as if Vanjie’s given it another go – this time, with cast mate and season 13 queen Gottmik.

Vanjie and Gottmik tease that they may have hooked up in the past. (WOW/ Paramount)

The trans star has dominated the season so far, becoming the first queen to win two benefactress badges, angering conservatives in the process. But, speaking to Glamour for a promotional TikTok, the pair revealed that they’d spent at least one evening together prior to being united in the werk room.

Standing in a group with cast mates Roxxxy Andrews and Shannel, Vanjie told Gottmik: “I remember writing you on Instagram while your season was airing, and I was like: ‘Let’s hang out’. Then we hung out.”

Gottmik replied: “Those were horny DMs!”

@glamourmag When we gathered the queens of #DragRace All Stars 9 for a FriendshipTest, we had no idea that some of them were…more than friends 😳. For more tea, watch the full episode at the link in bio. #Gottmik #MsVanjie #RPDR ♬ original sound – Glamour

“Yes they were,” Vanjie responded. “I’m trying to keep the story short. I wrote, we met up to watch one of the episodes together.”

Gottmik then added: “Watched, in air quotes”, implying that not much actual watching went on.

And when Shannel asked if it really was just watching, Vanjie evasively answered: “It was like a Netflix and chill, Drag Race and chill” – and we all know what that means…

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.