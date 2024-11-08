Season six of Drag Race UK continues to deliver the goods, this time with a Top-of-the-Pops-themed Rusical that has been dubbed one of the best of all time.

Last week, Scotland’s dramatic diva Chanel O’Conor sashayed away following the season’s snatch game, which fans also felt was one of the show’s best.

Considering Chanel was known for bringing a bit of conflict and, therefore, sublime reality TV, fans were concerned that season six’s stellar run would come to an abrupt halt. But after Thursday night’s (7 November) episode, it appears those worries were unfounded.

In Pop of the Tops – Live: The Rusical, the remaining queens were assigned a British (or Australian) singing legend to embody on stage, with last week’s winners La Voix and Kyran Thrax picking who their fellow queens had to portray.

La Voix opted for Shirley Bassey, while Kyran chose to become George Michael.

Marmalade was Elton John, Rileasa Slaves was Adele, Actavia was Geri Halliwell, Lill went for Cilla Black, and Charra Tea chose “honorary Brit”, Kylie Minogue.

Ah, and one more thing: the queens had to sing live.

Despite that curve ball, all seven drag divas delivered, with fans on social media calling the result one of the show’s best-ever Rusicals. High praise, indeed.

On the main stage, RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton were joined by the West End’s Beverley Knight, with the competitors stomping down the runway in looks inspired by one of the UK’s best-loved (almost) queens: Diana, Princess of Wales.

Even the runway was labelled one of the season’s best, with the queens whacking out two revenge dresses, a reveal, a wig that was more Iron Lady than Lady Di, and La Voix making history as the first queen to get a bucket of water thrown over her as part of the look.

Ru was left suitably gagged by the performance, telling the queens: “You are one of the most charming casts we’ve ever had, and each of you proved that tonight, which makes our job all that much more difficult.”

Ultimately, La Voix was named the week’s winner, her third main challenge success in a row. Rileasa, Kyran and Marmalade were dubbed high. But Charra Tea was deemed low thanks to her decision to turn Diana into Mrs T, while Actavia and Lill were the bottom two.

In full Princess Diana get-up, the pair lip-synced to The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s “Time Warp”, in one of the most unusual (but brilliant) scenes seen on the BBC, and it was Actavia who was eventually told to “sashay away,” but not before RuPaul expressed his love for her.

“Actavia, I don’t know what it is about you, but I just love you. I just love you so much,” Ru gushed, leaving her speechless. “Whatever you do, you just go for it. It’s very endearing. You’re the bees’ knees.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is streaming on BBC iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus now.

